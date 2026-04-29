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Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say about penalty call in draw vs Atletico Madrid?

  
Published April 29, 2026 04:58 PM

If you had offered Mikel Arteta a 1-1 draw in the first leg of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League semifinal against Atletico Madrid, he might have just taken it before kickoff, but the Gunners boss will probably come away thinking his side should have after the way it played out.

ATLETI 1-1 ARSENAL Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Mikel Arteta reaction, speaking after Viktor Gyokeres scored from the penalty spot to take the lead in the away leg, only to give a penalty (and their lead) back to Atleti in the second half. Arteta will likely feel aggrieved by the referee’s decision to rescind a penalty-kick call that was initially given for David Hancko’s challenge on Eberechi Eze, but later ruled to have been insufficient contact for a foul.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say about penalty call in draw vs Atletico Madrid?

We’ll have Arteta’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.