Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Arsenal are now just 270 minutes from lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy and being crowned as kings of Europe, but the Gunners must first scrape and claw their way past Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the semifinals beginning on Wednesday (3 pm ET).

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS — PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich

Mikel Arteta’s side got their Premier League title quest back on track with a 1-0 win over Newcastle this weekend, putting them three points clear of Manchester City, who again have a game in hand after they advanced to the FA Cup final. Results and performances have been rather unimpressive of late, as Arsenal only snuck past Portuguese side Sporting CP 1-0 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, after losing the League Cup final to Man City and crashing out of the FA Cup at the hands of second-division Southampton.

For all of Arsenal’s critiques, Atletico Madrid would gladly take being top of the league even if their football hasn’t been the most beautiful at times. Atleti are all but locked into 4th place in La Liga, which puts them back in the Champions League next season, but they currently trail leaders Barcelona by 25 points and there is a real possibility that the club and Simeone part ways in the summer. Los Rojiblancos will pose an difficult challenge for Arsenal, as they both want to set up first to defend and often seem more comfortable playing without the ball.

For live updates and highlights throughout Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET Wednesday (April 29)

Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano — Madrid

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Jose Gimenez (undisclosed), Pablo Barrios (thigh)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Jurrien Timber (groin), Kai Havertz (groin), Mikel Merino (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Riccardo Calafiori (undisclosed), Eberechi Eze (undisclosed), Martin Zubimendi (illness)

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal prediction

Scoring chances will be at a premium (in both legs), and it might just be the center backs who make the difference (in both boxes). This one won’t be decided until the final minutes of the tie. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal.