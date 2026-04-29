Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal: Champions League semifinal level after trading penalties

Viktor Gyokeres put Arsenal ahead just before halftime but Julian Alvarez equalized in the second half — both from the penalty spot — in a 1-1 draw between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal on Wednesday.

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS — PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich

The football wasn’t wide open and ruthless in the same way that PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich thrilled the world on Tuesday, but the two typically robust sides traded more chances than punches in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie in Madrid. Arsenal looked better suited to the back-and-forth counter-attacking game that it became in the second half, and their newfound sense of attacking adventure so nearly paid off but for a video-review decision to take away a late winning penalty in the 81st minute.

Referee Danny Makkelie initially whistled and pointed to the spot straight away after David Hancko caught Eberechi Eze after Eze got to a loose ball first, but after a lengthy look from the VAR and a quick peek by Makkiele at the pitch-side monitor, the contact was deemed insufficient to constitute a foul. The decision to not give the penalty, let alone to overturn the decision of penalty on the field, was surprising, to say the least.

It’s all to play for next week in the second leg in London (Tuesday, 3 pm ET).

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal live updates - by Andy Edwards

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal final score: 1-1

Goalscorers: Viktor Gyokeres (44' - PK), Julian Alvarez (56' - PK)

NO PENALTY! Referee Danny Makkelie says no penalty after video review (81')

NO PENALTY ❌



VAR saves Atlético from a third penalty in this match 👀 pic.twitter.com/M86rgRf4DG — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 29, 2026

GOAL! Atleti 1-1 Arsenal: Alvarez hammers a penalty in the top corner (56')

WHAT A HIT 😤💥



Julián Álvarez fires in the equalizer for Atlético 🎯 pic.twitter.com/peQF9AJ7SO — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 29, 2026

GOAL! Atleti 0-1 Arsenal: Gyokeres smashes a penalty after winning it (44')

ARSENAL STRIKE FIRST ⚡️



Viktor Gyökeres clinical from the spot to put the English side in front 💥 pic.twitter.com/IBVZRLgvQC — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 29, 2026

Atletico Madrid starting XI

Oblak - Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri - Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman - Griezmann, Alvarez

Arsenal starting XI

Raya - White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie - Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard - Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET Wednesday (April 29)

Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano — Madrid

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Mikel Arteta’s side got their Premier League title quest back on track with a 1-0 win over Newcastle this weekend, putting them three points clear of Manchester City, who again have a game in hand after they advanced to the FA Cup final. Results and performances have been rather unimpressive of late, as Arsenal only snuck past Portuguese side Sporting CP 1-0 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, after losing the League Cup final to Man City and crashing out of the FA Cup at the hands of second-division Southampton.

For all of Arsenal’s critiques, Atletico Madrid would gladly accept being top of the league at the business end of the season, even if their football hasn’t been the most beautiful at times. Atleti are all but locked into 4th place in La Liga, which puts them back in the Champions League next season, but they trail leaders Barcelona by 25 points and there is a real possibility that the club and Simeone part ways in the summer. Los Rojiblancos will pose an difficult challenge for Arsenal, as they both want to set up first to defend and often seem more comfortable playing without the ball.

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Jose Gimenez (undisclosed), Pablo Barrios (thigh)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Jurrien Timber (groin), Kai Havertz (groin), Mikel Merino (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Riccardo Calafiori (undisclosed), Eberechi Eze (undisclosed), Martin Zubimendi (illness)

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal prediction

Scoring chances will be at a premium (in both legs), and it might just be the center backs who make the difference (in both boxes). This one won’t be decided until the final minutes of the tie. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal.