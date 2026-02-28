Burnley 3-4 Brentford: Bees win dramatic game-of-the-season contender

Brentford beat Burnley 4-3 at Turf Moor on Saturday but the scoreline doesn’t do the story of the game justice. It was absolutely bonkers.

Keith Andrews’ Burnley raced into a 3-0 lead in the first half, and it could have been more, with Mikkel Damsgaard, Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade on target. Then came the Burnley comeback from 3-0 to 3-3. Michael Kayode’s own goal right on half time gave Burnley hope and within 15 minutes of the restart they were level through Jaidon Anthony and Ziann Flemming.

Then then though Flemming had put them 4-3 up but his goal was ruled out by VAR for Anthony being offside in the build-up, then Damsgaard popped up in the 93rd minute to put a very relieved Brentford 4-3 up. But there was still more drama to come in the 98th minute as Ashley Barnes looked to have made it 4-4, but VAR ruled out his goal for accidental handball.

Burnley remain in the relegation zone on 19 points and running out of time to stay up, while Brentford move up to 43 points and keep their European hopes on track.

Chaos galore as VAR does its job

Burnley fans will not be happy with VAR because it ruled out two late goals which would have put them 4-3 up and then made it 4-4. But the decisions were both correct. Anthony was offside. Barnes handled the ball. Whether or not VAR should be used in the Premier League is up for others to debate but it did its job correctly at Turf Moor. Burnley probably deserved to turn it around and go 4-3 up after rallying from a truly woeful first half where they could have been behind by six or seven goals. Brentford will also be disappointed that the game became this chaotic as Keith Andrews and his players looked very relieved at the full time whistle. This drama summed up the beauty of the Premier League and even though VAR played its role in it all, Burnley can’t complain about the big decisions. Their relegation rivals would have if VAR wasn’t around, so whether or not you like it, these type of moments is why the technology is in place.

What’s next?

Burnley head to Everton on Tuesday, while Brentford head to Bournemouth.

Burnley vs Brentford score: 3-4

Kayode OG 45+3', Anthony 47', Flemming 60'; Damsgaard 9', 90+3', Thiago 25', Schade 34'

Burnley vs Brentford live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Barnes scores to make it 4-4... and after VAR checks it is ruled out

A cross into the box with the last attack of the game is knocked down and substitute Ashley Barnes controls and smashes home. 4-4! But hang on, VAR is looking at this. The ball appears to have hit the arm of Barnes when he controlled it. The goal is ruled out. The home fans at Turf Moor can’t believe it. Utter chaos with two disallowed goals for Burnley late in this game.

Damsgaard surely wins it!

Brentford whip in a cross from Henry on the left and Mikkel Damsgaard arrives at the perfect moment, takes a touch and slots home calmly. 4-3 to Brentford. Burnley are crushed.

Flemming has Burnley ahead... but VAR rules it out!

A quick free kick down the left finds Anthony and his cross is flicked up in the air by Ajer. Flemming is there to finish well and Turf Moor goes wild. 4-3! But hang on, VAR is checking... Oh, Anthony was offside when the free kick found him. No goal. The home fans can’t believe it.

Ugochukwu goes close

Burnley are pushing hard to make it 4-3 and half time sub Ugochukwu is played in inside the box but his shot deflects just wide.

Flemming makes it 3-3!

What a comeback from Burnley! A great Hannibal cross to the back post finds Zian Flemming and he powers home a header to make it 3-3 with 30 minutes to go. What an incredible comeback from Burnley.

3-2... Game on!

A cross from the right misses everyone and comes through to Jaidon Anthony. His shot flicks off Kayode and goes in. 3-2! Game on!

Two subs on for Burnley

We are underway for the start of the second half and Burnley have made two subs at the break. Lesley Ugochukwu and Lyle Foster are on for Jacob Bruun Larsen and Laurent. Straight away Hannibal smashes a shot just over. If Burnley get another goal back soon, it is properly game on at Turf Moor.

Kayode’s own goal gets Burnley on the board

Right on half time a cross from Anthony is off target but Michael Kayode is sliding in at the back post and the Burnley right back knocks the ball into his own net. Game on!?

Schade taps home

A long throw is flicked on and despite a valiant clearance off the line, Schade is there to tap home. Brentford absolutely flying but this is woeful defensively from Burnley.

Igor Thiago makes it 2-0!

He’s played in with a lovely through ball from Damsgaard and Igor Thiago is so calm as he takes a touch and slots home across goal. He timed his run to perfection.

Schade should score!

Ouattara gets free down the right and whips in a cross which Schade shanks wide. He should score.

Anthony stings the palms of Valdimarrson

Jaidon Anthony smashes a shot on target but Valdimarrson takes the sting out of it and gathers the ball at the second attempt. Burnley still scrambling after conceding that early goal.

Damsgaard gives Brentford the lead

A corner from the right finds Damsgaard at the back post and he heads home clinically. The diminutive Dane is mobbed by his teammates.

Burnley lineup

Dubravka; Pires, Worrall, Esteve; Laurent, Hannibal, Ward-Prowse, Humphreys; Anthony, Flemming, Bruun Larsen

Brentford lineup

Valdimarrson; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry; Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard; Ouattara, Thiago, Schade

Burnley team news, focus

Injuries have started to pile up with Mark Cullen, Conor Roberts, Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni all out for large periods and now Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja are out for a little while too. Burnley will look to keep this tight and then batter Brentford on the counter and from set pieces late in the game.

Brentford team news, focus

The Bees are sweating on the fitness of Michael Kayode, which would seriously impact their long-throw dominance, while Aaron Hickey has a knock. Andrews could start Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara in support of Igor Thiago in a more attack-minded lineup.

Burnley vs Brentford preview

Burnley are eight points from safety with 11 games to go but keep on picking up impressive results against some of the big boys, and they drew 1-1 at Chelsea last weekend and could have won it late on. Time is running out for them to save themselves though. They have to win this game.

Brentford lost 2-0 at home to Brighton last weekend and it was a rare poor result, and performance, from Keith Andrews’ side. The Bees are unexpectedly pushing for European qualification and this is the kind of game they have to win if they want to make that dream a reality. Andrews has signed a new long-term contract ahead of this game to underline how impressive he’s been in his debut season as a manager.

Burnley vs Brentford prediction

This feels like Brentford will make the most of Burnley having to go all-out for the win and pick them off on the counter. Burnley 1-2 Brentford.

How to watch Burnley vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 28)

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: NBCSN/Peacock

