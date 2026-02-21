Brentford 0-2 Brighton: Seagulls soar to much-needed victory

Brighton secured a much-needed win as they secured an impressive 2-0 away win at Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

With Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler under pressure following a poor run of results, Diego Gomez gave Brighton a deserved lead in the first half and Danny Welbeck put them 2-0 up just before the break. James Milner started this game and set the tone for this win as he made Premier League history by becoming the all-time leading appearance holder as he’s now appeared in 654 games.

With the win Brighton move on to 34 points, while Brentford remain on 40 points as Keith Andrews’ side endured a rare off day.

Brighton back to their best with free-flowing system, midfield experience

When Brighton’s teamsheet comes out each week it’s tough to know where each player will line up from the start. They have so many wonderfully versatile players, and that is a good thing, but at times it creates problems as to the identity of the team. Are they possession-based? No. Do they hit teams on the counter? Not really. But with the experienced duo of Milner and Gross in midfield to start, they had a solid foundation and took risks in the right areas and look dangerous in the first half. They did the damage and then sat back and made life tough for Brentford and this win wasn’t very exciting, but it was exactly what Brighton, and especially Hurzeler, needed. Given the congested nature of the table and the quality they possess, Brighton could still qualify for Europe this season. They just have to keep themselves in the game and not overcomplicate things and then their individual quality will shine through.

What’s next?

Brentford head to Burnley next Saturday, while Brighton host Nottingham Forest next Sunday.

Brentford vs Brighton score: 0-2

Gomez 30', Welbeck 45+1'

Brentford vs Brighton live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Big chance for Brentford

Thiago knocks down a cross and Outtara tries to flick the ball on goal but he hooks it over.

Igor Thiago flicks a header just wide

Here we go. Much better from Brentford at the start of the second half. Igor Thiago flicks a header just wide of the near post.

Double sub for Brentford

Kevin Schade and Yehor Yarmoliuk are on for Keane Lewis-Potter and Vitaly Janelt. Andrews hasn’t messed around.

Half time: Brentford 0-2 Brighton

It has only been one win in their last 13 for Brighton but they are well on their way to a very important victory as Fabian Hurzeler has been under pressure. That first half couldn’t have gone much worse for Brentford, who were very flat.

Welbeck makes it 2-0 to Brighton!

A ball over the top finds Hinshelwood and his cross is in to a dangerous area. Collins, just on as a sub, should clear the ball but makes a mess of it and Danny Welbeck is there to finish. Keith Andrews can’t believe it but his team have been second best throughout this first half.

Welbeck doubles Brighton's lead against Brentford It's a horrible error from Brentford defender Nathan Collins, whose failed clearance opens the door for Danny Welbeck to tuck away Brighton's second.

Gomez finishes well after Kadioglu’s wonderful strike hits the bar!

Oh my, Ferdi Kadioglu cuts inside on his right foot and curls a stunner towards the far corner. The ball hits the bar and bounces out to Diego Gomez. The Paraguayan midfielder still has plenty to do but he keeps his strike low and it hits the back of the net. Brighton take a deserved lead.

Gomez puts Brighton 1-0 in front of Brentford Ferdi Kadioglu's near-wonderstrike rattles off the crossbar and lands at the feet of Diego Gomez, who gives the Seagulls a 1-0 lead over Brentford at the Gtech.

Thiago smashes over

A ball over the top finds Igor Thigao who does well to take the ball down but he smashes his effort way over the bar. It was a difficult chance but given the season he’s had, you expected him to at least hit the target.

Kelleher does well to deny Mitoma

Another chance for Brighton as Mitoma is in but his low shot is saved well by Kelleher’s foot. The Seagulls are looking more dangerous.

Kelleher denies Hinshelwood

A decent strike from Jack Hinshelwood looks routine enough for Kelleher to deal with but he makes a bit of a mess of it and the ball flicks just wide. Brentford’s goalkeeper a bit lucky there.

Brighton have started well

With James Milner setting a new record for the most appearances in Premier League history in midfield, he is leading the way as Brighton are winning the ball back early and often. They have had most of the play early on but Brentford will be fine with that and look to hit them on the counter.

MILNER MAKES HISTORY. 💪



With his start for Brighton today, James Milner has officially become the ALL-TIME LEADER in Premier League appearances. pic.twitter.com/sUxcoJUn37 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 21, 2026

Brentford lineup

Kelleher; Hickey, Van den Berg, Ajer, Henry; Janelt, Henderson, Jensen; Lewis-Potter, Thiago, Ouattara

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Milner, Hinshelwood, Gross; Mitoma, Gomez; Welbeck

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Yasin Ayari (shoulder)

Brentford vs Brighton preview

The Bees are unbeaten in their last three matches as part of a 6W-3D-2L run which has seen them climb from 14th to seventh and a place two points back of sixth-place Liverpool and four back of the top five.

Goals have dried up for Brighton and so have the points. Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls sit just seven points clear of the bottom three after a pair of 1-0 losses increased their Premier League winless run to six games (three draws). Brighton have won just once since the calendar turned to December and have tumbled from fifth to 14th on the table.

Brentford vs Brighton prediction

The vibes are very different heading into this game but there’s hope for Brighton if they can convert their chances, something they’ve failed to do on a regular basis. Yasin Ayari’s status will play a sizable role in the outcome. If he goes, we could see a surprise result in London. If he doesn’t, maybe a bit less surprising? Brentford 1-1 Brighton.

