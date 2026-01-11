Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Manchester United’s quest to reclaim the FA Cup includes a visit from Brighton and Hove Albion to Old Trafford for Sunday’s third round tie.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Brighton, check out PST's live blog coverage below.

Manchester United vs Brighton live score: 0-1

Brajan Gruda 12'

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the FA Cup live, stream link

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

Stadium: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Manchester United vs Brighton live updates

Halftime — Manchester United 0-1 Brighton

We don’t know if Ruben Amorim is the schadenfreude type but if he is, well, this is a moment for him.

Two games into this media-demanded back four and United don’t look right. The ownership’s issues with Amorim were probably bigger picture but it’s turning out that missing your best center back is a bigger issue than the formation, and Matthijs de Ligt’s absence is screaming even louder off the pitch with Dorgu and Dalot as fullbacks wanting to get forward.

This is not Brighton’s best team — Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Kaoru Mitoma, and Yasin Ayari are on the bench. United have been a bit better than their visitors, but that’s not enough considering this is at Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha springs game to life before halftime

The Brazilian skips past Joel Veltman and it looks he’s picked out the near post.

Well, he’s picked it out... but he dragged it wide.

Brajan Gruda goal — Manchester United 0-1 Brighton

A bright start by the hosts is instantly erased by the Seagulls.

Danny Welbeck wriggles free of Mason Mount and drives into the left side of the box, delivering a terrific cross that serves as a movie for paying customers like Patrick Dorgu.

Lisandro Martinez clears Georginio Rutter’s header off the line but Brajan Gruda buries the rebound.

Brighton take the early lead on Manchester United 😮 pic.twitter.com/6w3P2nb59P — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 11, 2026

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Yoro, Martinez, Dalot, Dorgu, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mount, Cunha, Fernandes, Sesko

Brighton lineup

Steele, Veltman, Boscagli, Coppola, Kadioglu, Gross, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Gruda, Welbeck

Manchester United vs Brighton preview

The Red Devils won the 2023-24 FA Cup over rivals Manchester City to move within one of all-time FA Cup title winners Arsenal’s 14, and interim boss Darren Fletcher will hope he can play a positive part in another one after triumphing as a player with the 2003-04 Man United team.

Brighton, meanwhile, have only once reached the FA Cup Final, taking Man United to a replay before losing its chance for the trophy in the 1982-83 tournament.

Fabian Hurzeler would love a cup run to spruce up what’s been a lull in an otherwise decent season. The Seagulls are 1W-4D-3L in their last eight Premier League outings and the lone win came at home to bottom-three Burnley, although their midweek draw at Man City delivered good vibes.

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Noussair Mazraoui (international duty - AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (international duty - AFCON), Amad Diallo (international duty - AFCON)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Mats Wieffer (toe), Carlos Baleba (international duty - AFCON), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Yankuba Minteh (dead leg)

Manchester United vs Brighton prediction

Man United are healthier now and Bryan Mbeumo is soon to return from injury to add to their strongest possible squad. There are plenty of reasons to believe that the Red Devils should be able to triumph on Sunday, especially with Bruno Fernandes back in the team, and a first win since the dismissal of Ruben Amorim would go a long way to lifting spirits around Old Trafford. Let’s suggest that it’ll come, but with serious work first. Manchester United 2-1 (aet) Brighton & Hove Albion.