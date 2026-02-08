Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City: Haaland rallies City in stoppage time as Reds rue penalty call

Erling Haaland assisted Bernardo Silva and converted a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester City came back to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

It looked like it was 3-1 in stoppage time but Rayan Cherki’s goal was taken off the board because Haaland fouled Dominik Szoboszlai. But that foul came after Szoboszlai fouled a Haaland’s race toward an empty goal and earned a red card for denial of a goal scoring opportunity.

The win adds some drama to the Premier League title race, which looked set to further tilt toward Arsenal when Szoboszlai scored an amazing free kick in the 74th minute, but Man City was the team to find magic at Anfield this time around.

Liverpool vs Manchester City final score: 1-2

Dominik Szoboszlai 74', Bernardo Silva 84', Erling Haaland pen 90+4'

Liverpool vs Manchester City live updates — by Nick Mendola

Szoboszlai red card, Man City free kick

Man City don’t get the goal because Haaland fouls Szoboszlai, but not Szoboszlai is set for a suspension for the DOGSO foul on Haaland prior to that.

Man City goal disallowed

Dominik Szoboszlai absolved a red card as a long ball carries over the line.

Rayan Cherki sends a low ball toward goal and Haaland gets behind Szoboszlai, who tugs Haaland on the arm.

Haaland fights through it and then fouls Szoboszlai.

Show-stopping, win-saving stop from Donnarumma

Alexis Mac Allister looks set to draw Liverpool level but Gianluigi Donnarumma reaches back to slap the ball away from the line.

What a save.

Erling Haaland penalty goal — Liverpool 1-2 Man City

He adds a goal to his assist with a clinical low penalty past the reach of a correctly-reading Alisson.

Man City penalty!

Alisson Becker is fuming!

This will be controversial, as Matheus Nunes races toward a long pass and pokes the ball wide of the goal.

Alisson Becker clatters into Nunes and sends the right back into the advertising boards.

Bernardo Silva goal — Liverpool 1-1 Man City

City answer!

Cherki’s cross into the mixer is headed toward goal by Haaland, and it was a pass (we think).

Bernardo Silva is kept onside by Szoboszlai, who didn’t move with the back line.

Dominik Szoboszlai free kick goal — Liverpool 1-0 Man City

He’s done it again, kissing an absolute rocket of the post and into the back of the goal.

Salah denied penalty

Then Egyptian darts past Guehi to a through ball and the English back grabs his shirt outside the 18.

Salah goes down and wants a penalty. He’ll have to settle for dangerous free kick and a yellow card to Guehi.

Guehi denies Wirtz

A really good desperation block by Marc Guehi to deny Florian Wirtz an opener in the 65th minute.

Subs

Ruben Dias returns from his injury lay-off as a sub for Khusanov in the 61st minute, while Marmoush exits for Rayan Cherki.

Abdukhodir Khusanov down

Gakpo flashes over the net and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s charge to meet the chance sees his knee go into the head of Khusanov.

He’s clearly in distress but wants to play through it. Pep Guardiola says no.

And so should City!

City work the ball left to right and Semenyo needs to make one more pass to give Haaland an open look at goal, but instead he pastes a low shot into Alisson.

The Liverpool keeper acts quickly to send the Reds on the counter. Mo Salah sends a gorgeous outside-of-the-boot cross to Hugo Ekitike, but the forward nods across goal and wide of the post.

0-0, 57'.

Liverpool should be ahead!

Florian Wirtz wins his own loose ball off Rodri and two passes later there’s Hugo Ekitike on the left side of the 18, just inside the box.

But Ekitike’s curling shot across goal drifts past the far post.

No subs at the break

Will we see a breakthrough, or just another good step for Arsenal’s title march?

Halftime — Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City

Something’s gotta give here. Man City aren’t getting enough out of what appears to be a front five. Omar Marmoush has found danger but not sharpness, and Nico O’Reilly is only supplying short passes.

Erling Haaland looks dangerous, as does Antoine Semenyo, but Liverpool are holding firm even if a bit casual at the back.

Ryan Gravenberch, Milos Kerkez, and Dominik Szoboszlai all had nice halves.

Shots are 10-3 for City with a 1.17-0.14 xG advantage and 61% possession.

Sloppy Liverpool

Man City are controlling the ball but making mistakes around the 18.

Yet Liverpool’s players seem to insist on taking chances at the back and the pressure valve stays packed in front of Alisson Becker.

The Reds have been better overall since Man City’s very bright start but they are still second best.

More danger from the visitors

Erling Haaland had an early hope stolen away from Alisson Becker and Omar Marmoush butchered an offside breakaway chance, as City have been te more likely to score a goal.

Twenty minutes in, Liverpool have done very little.

Liverpool lineup

Alisson, Kerkez, Van Dijk, Konate, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Gakpo, Salah, Ekitike

Manchester City lineup

Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Bernardo, O’Reilly, Semenyo, Marmoush, Haaland

Liverpool vs Manchester City preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are the reigning Premier League champs but they’re 14 points behind leaders Arsenal heading into this weekend. Their main aim is to finish in the top four (top five will very likely be enough to be in the Champions League next season) and after their 4-1 hammering of Newcastle last weekend there are signs they can do that, plus go far in the Champions League.

Man City reached the League Cup final in midweek, where they will face Arsenal, after smashing Newcastle 5-1 on aggregate. But that came after Pep Guardiola’s side inexplicably coughed up a 2-0 lead at Spurs last weekend and just held on for a 2-2 draw. They are now seven points behind leaders Arsenal as defensive injuries have piled up in recent weeks.

Liverpool team news, focus

Jeremie Frimpong is definitely out for this game but Joe Gomez might be available to start at right back. Dominik Szoboszlai may keep playing out of position there in order to keep Alexis Mac Allister in midfield from the start. Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, and Alexander Isak are all out. Slot has been hugely encouraged by the form of summer signings Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike as they have really found their feet in the Premier League, with Wirtz in particular finally settling in and having a huge impact in recent games.

Manchester City team news, focus

Center backs Josko Gvardiol and John Stones remain out injured, while Ruben Dias could make his return in this game. Jeremy Doku and Savinho are out injured, while Bernardo Silva is a doubt. Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Rodri, and Gianluigi Donnarumma were all rested in midweek and will be fresh for this one. January signings Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo were both linked with moves to Liverpool but have been huge for City since signing, and that duo could be the difference in this game.

Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction

This will likely be a fun one with both teams knowing how important a win is for their respective aims. Go for City to edge it. Liverpool 2-3 Manchester City.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (February 8)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock