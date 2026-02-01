Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester City: Solanke inspires controversial comeback draw

Dominic Solanke scored twice — the first an extremely controversial marker and the second a sensational scorpion kick— as Tottenham Hotspur erased a 2-goal deficit to draw Manchester City 2-2 in North London on Sunday.

Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo gave City a 2-0 halftime lead but Solanke’s brace was enough to split the spoils as Spurs rode a strong quarter-hour performance to a point.

Man City finish the day alone in second place, six points back of leaders Arsenal.

Spurs pull back into 14th place with 29 points.

Solanke, Spurs make most of surprising non-call

Manchester City headed into halftime with almost any witness wondering just how bad the score line could look for Spurs by the end of 90 minutes. A few things changed at the break, including Spurs’ shape, but the moment that changed the game is doubly remarkable; For one thing, Spurs’ goal came out of almost nothing. For a second, it seems like it shouldn’t have withstood video review. In fact, there are questions as to whether the play was reviewed for anything but offside as Dominic Solanke swung his leg through the blocking calf of Marc Guehi in order to clatter it beyond the reach the Gianluigi Donnarumma.

What’s next?

City have a midweek League Cup semifinal second leg at home to Newcastle, then have to quickly rally for an 11:30am ET Sunday trip to Liverpool at Anfield.

Spurs continue a tough run of fixtures when they visit Manchester United at 7:30am ET Saturday before hosting Newcastle United on Feb. 10 and Arsenal on Feb. 22.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City final score: 2-2

Rayan Cherki 11', Antoine Semenyo 45', Dominic Solanke 53', 71'

Nine minutes stoppage time

Will we see a winner in North London?

City close to regaining lead

A scrum over a loose ball in the box as Guehi tries to restore City to the lead and Haaland’sn scooped bid at the rebound is deflected out for a corner kick.

Spurs deal with the service, but City quickly regain the ball to establish possession in the 83rd minute.

Dominic Solanke goal — Spurs 2-2 Man City

Sensational!

Conor Gallagher powers possession through Nico O’Reilly and his cross is jabbed into the side netting via a quasi-scorpion kick.

Rayan Cherki limps off

Cherki played quite a bit after his first-half ailment, but he can’t continue and will be replaced by Tijjani Reijnders.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is replaced by Nico Gonzalez as well in the 70th minute.

Controversy over review

The goal is currently being called a Marc Guehi own goal, which on its own you would think is enough to call it void. Broadcast says offside was reviewed but not the shot itself.

Guehi did not swing his leg at the ball. Solanke swung his leg through the back of Guehi’s calf and struck the ball.

This has to be a Solanke goal if it’s going to stand on the board.

Dominic Solanke goal — Spurs 1-2 Man City

Spurs get their goal, but will it stand?

Solanke gets on the right side of Khusanov, who looses his balance.

The forward that strikes through the leg of Marc Guehi to hit the ball past Donnarumma.

It’s very strange that it’s not given as a foul, as Guehi established himself between the ball and the shooter.

Either way, 2-1.

Spurs start bright

The North Londoners work the ball into the 18 and Destiny Udogie arrives on the left to hammer a near-post shot on target.

Gianluigi Donnarumma gets to his right and makes a comfortable-enough parry, but Spurs look better out of the break.

Spurs halftime sub

Romero’s day is over in favor of Pape Matar Sarr as Spurs chase the game.

Halftime — Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Manchester City

Man City are in control here, both of the ball and the game.

Spurs have to hope to keep City’s goal number within reason by the end of this one.

Antoine Semenyo goal — Spurs 0-2 Man City

A wayward Spurs clearance into the heart of the City midfield quickly turns into danger.

Bernardo Silva uses the outside of his boot to move the ball past Cristian Romero and onto the path of Semenyo, who buries his chance.

Getting dicey

Man City are unhappy with some Spurs fouls including a nasty shot at Rodri’s legs from Randal Kolo Muani.

It went uncarded and it’s no surprise that Abdukhodir Khusanov sees a yellow for City with a responsive late tackle at the other end.

Rayan Cherki goal! Spurs 0-1 Man City

Bernardo Silva takes the ball off an unaware Yves Bissouma and quickly gets it to Erling Haaland.

The center forward drives up field and defers to Rayan Cherki, who has room to try his luck from 20 yards and beats Guglielmo Vicario to the far post.

Tottenham Hotspur lineup

Vicario, Udogie, Romero, Dragusin, Gray, Palhinha, Bissouma, Gallagher, Simons, Kolo Muani, Solanke

Manchester City lineup

Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Silva, O’Reilly, Semenyo, Cherki, Haaland

Spurs vs Man City preview

Manchester City’s title push heads to North London for a Sunday match with domestic stumblers Tottenham Hotspur.

City enter the weekend four points back of leaders Arsenal, and they’re level with Aston Villa on 46 points. They recently snapped a four-match winless run in the league but have only lost once since November 22.

Erling Haaland got back on the score sheet at midweek and City looked great when he started in a unit with new back Marc Guehi and dangerous winger Antoine Semenyo. The latter two were ineligible for the midweek Champions League game and will be expected to star at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs are winless in five-straight Premier League matches despite a strong UEFA Champions League run which earned them a bye to the Round of 16.

Draws with Brentford, Burnley, and Sunderland have been joined by losses to Bournemouth and West Ham as Spurs have made very little out of a favorable run of fixtures. Thomas Frank’s men have just two league wins since the calendar turned to November. Yes, really.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Richarlison (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Pedro Porro (hamstring), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) |QUESTIONABLE: Micky van de Ven (undisclosed)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Savinho (thigh), Jeremy Doku (calf), Josko Gvardiol (ankle), Ruben Dias (thigh), John Stones (unspecified), Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City prediction

Spurs’ injury list is long and they haven’t been great at home to boot. Anything’s possible as Frank knows how to play the underdog role, but the likely result lies on the side of Pep Guardiola’s visitors. Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Manchester City.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock