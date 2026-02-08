 Skip navigation
Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after late collapse versus Man City?

  
Published February 8, 2026 01:36 PM

How will Liverpool boss Arne Slot view an engaging and tense match with rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, one that saw a 84th-minute lead turn into a 2-1 loss?

The Reds were on the back foot early but hung around long enough to find a second-half foothold and a gorgeous opener from Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Liverpool lead was short and the Reds found themselves on the wrong end of the game in stoppage time when Alisson Becker’s slide into Matheus Nunes sent Erling Haaland to the penalty spot.

The Norwegian did not miss, Gianluigi Donnarumma then made an outstanding save on Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai was later sent off in an insane spell of stoppage time.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after late collapse versus Man City?

We’ll share all of the Liverpool manager’s words as soon as he speaks from Anfield.