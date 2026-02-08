Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings: Who shined in the chaos at Anfield?

Player ratings for Sunday’s monumental scrap between Liverpool and Manchester City turned on their head a bit late at Anfield, as the visitors came back late to claim a 2-1 win over the Reds.

Man City dominated early but Liverpool found their footing to take a second-half lead.

But Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, and company were ready to fight and scored twice in seven minutes as a thrilling stoppage-time showed the Premier League audience a bit of everything.

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10

Liverpool player ratings vs Man City

Alisson Becker: 7 — An unfortunate foul on Nunes late takes some of the glory away from a box-controlling display from the veteran.

Milos Kerkez: 7 — Lively, comfortable, and surprisingly untested.

Virgil van Dijk: 8 — An aerial monster as Man City struggled to get behind the Liverpool back line.

Ibrahima Konate: 7 — Took charge of the center of the park and passed well when Liverpool kept the ball in City’s end.

Dominik Szoboszlai: 9 — A marvelous display of defensive contributions, organization, and ambition to go forward. That entire sentence was typed out before he hammered another free kick home. Lost his head to take the late red card, but it’s understandable given the emotions of the game.

Ryan Gravenberch: 7.5 — Another strong day shielding the back line.

Alexis Mac Allister: 6 — Nearly scored late but was otherwise anonymous relative to his standards.

Florian Wirtz: 6.5 — Always lively but not accurate enough with his final ball.

Cody Gakpo: 7 — Clipped a tough chance over the bar and never stopped working to produce a winner.

Mohamed Salah: 7 — Will spend a long time wondering if he would’ve fought through contact — twice — instead of trying to win penalties. Played one of his more fluid games this year and nearly had an audacious assist.

Hugo Ekitike: 6.5 — Off his standards.

Subs

Curtis Jones (on for Gakpo 85'): — N/A

Federico Chiesea (on for Kerkez 90'): — N/A

Manchester City player ratings at Liverpool

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 8 — A phenomenal late save on Alexis Mac Allister had Haaland hailing ‘Gigio’ as the best goalkeeper in the world. Kept the box in order.

Matheus Nunes: 7 — Life is not good with Nunes at right back when the other team is holding possession, and it was dicey in the second half. But his work rate and commitment put him in position to win the late penalty.

Abdukhodir Khusanov: 7 — A solid day with and without the ball before leaving thanks to a Gianluigi Donnarumma knee to his head.

Matheus Guehi: 8 — A couple of mistakes including a dangerous free kick concession that Liverpool thought should’ve been a red card. But his big moments including a massive shot block on Wirtz again showed Liverpool how bad they fumbled the proverbial bag in August.

Rayan Ait-Nouri: 6 — Not his best day at all but stayed committed through the final whistle. Finding his way in Guardiola’s system after injuries slowed progress.

Rodri: 8 — Lost a ball to Wirtz in an atypically poor spot but otherwise responded as Guardiola asked him to essentially navigate four people behind him and five in front of him.

Bernardo Silva: 7 — A great lunging finish to levelt he score.

Nico O’Reilly: 7 — Really grew into the game and his confidence was at full power in the second half with some marvelous touches and flicks.

Antoine Semenyo: 6 — Was a bit loose with his touch today but you can see him coming to terms with his role in City’s system and it may only grow in danger for opponents.

Omar Marmoush: 6 — Created plenty but was plenty sloppy with the final ball.

Erling Haaland: 8.5 — He’s an enthusiastic defender in his own box on set pieces and the offense speaks for itself. His assist — we believe it was intentional — to Bernardo Silva is why City were able to solve Alisson. Penalties are not often lauded, but the pressure to convert there was immense and he beat Alisson.