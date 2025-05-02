Pep Guardiola saw another goal from a man who will soon be playing his last game at Manchester City, as Kevin De Bruyne boosted the hosts to a 1-0 win over Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on Friday.

It was a fine performance for De Bruyne, who nearly went all 90 minutes in sending City third on the Premier League table with three matches left on the docket.

Wolves had a couple of early chances but City controlled their rivals for large portions of their fourth-straight Premier League win.

They won’t be repeating as Premier League champions, but they’re looking more and more set for a return to the Champions League as a top-five team on the league table.

That said, Guardiola did not feel as comfortable with City’s seemingly in-control game as one might expect.

Pep Guardiola reaction — Man City manager on fourth-straight win, De Bruyne goal

Thoughts on the game? “We like the result, yeah. the performance is okay but there’s a long way to go.”

On Erling Haaland being available on the bench: “it’s really good to have him here, really good.”

Could’ve been De Bruyne’s last goal at the Etihad? “Hopefully there’s another one. We were in the position like, uh-uh, and his goal lifted our spirits and the spirit of our fans. In the end, he took an incredible move by Jeremy in scored.”

Wolves were strong: “At times they were much better than us. Our day was not a good day or a bad day. We are not who we want to be, but we are resilient and we know what we’re playing for. It is what it is.”

Not at their best but the table looks good? “We are better than weeks ago, winning games in a row. It’s good to win when we play the way we played today, but we cannot relax — Southampton, Bournemouth, and Fulham. Winning in this way is good because it will make us realize that we have to work hard.”

Kevin De Bruyne reaction — Match-winner on goal, future

Nice win? “We still have a job to do. It was a hard game but we found a way to win. Now we can relax a bit and see how the others do. ... We know that it’s been a tough year but we’re finding a little bit of a groove. We’re winning the game we need to win for the moment.”

Describe your goal: “We pressed good and on half a counter, Jeremy with a great action. He found me in a great spot and I could finish it.”

Taking in every moment in a City shirt? “I don’t know. I just try to play as good football as I can. I know I have one game left here but I just try to do my job like I’ve always done. I’m proud of what I’m doing and that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

“I think a lot of teammates have spoken to me and I think they are sad also that I have to go but sometimes it’s goes like this in life but the way I’m performing and acting like a teammate is how everybody is supposed to be. I gave everything and I want to win the games.”

Still can play in the Premier League. What’s next for you? “I don’t know yet, unfortunately. I think I’ve showed that I could still play otherwise I don’t do what I’ve done these last 4-5 weeks.”

Ideal to finish with FA Cup? “We got a couple of weeks. We know we got Southampton. If we can win that game it’s a good point to go forward in the Champions League and it would be nice to end that way [with an FA Cup final]. ... I like to win everything so yes.”