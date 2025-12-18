Bukayo Saka on Arsenal’s title hopes, being a leader, his growth and inspiring the next generation

LONDON — Bukayo Saka is a superstar for Arsenal and England and at the age of 24 he is clearly leading the Gunners’ push for trophies this season.

In recent weeks Saka has been the go-to guy when Arsenal needed someone to step up, as his incredible quality on the ball and unbelievable consistency crucial to the Gunners for some time.

Editor’s note: Bukayo Saka was speaking to NBC Sports about a host of topics at a New Balance event in north London as he launched his own boot, the Furon 7egacy, which he designed himself and wears.

Saka evolving into a leader at Arsenal

Quiet, humble and always striving to improve, Saka is the perfect example for the rest of Arsenal’s squad to follow.

The winger admitted that goals and assists remain “crucial” and “very important” to his game but he’s also enjoying being thrust into that leadership role this season as Arsenal’s vice-captain has often worn the armband.

“It is a responsibility that obviously I am growing in to and that I embrace. I’m enjoying it,” Saka explained. “Obviously where I’ve come from, from the the academy, it has been a nice evolution and I’m enjoying it and taking it game by game and trying to help my team in any possible way.”

Saka 'carried the fight' for Arsenal in win Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their takeaways from Arsenal's dramatic 2-1 win against Wolves at the Emirates in Matchweek 16.

Asked if this form he’s currently in is the best of his career, Saka wasn’t having any of it. “No. I wouldn’t say so. I am my biggest critic, so I’d say no,” Saka smiled. But where does he want to improve?

“Adding to every part of my game,” Saka said. “I don’t really have anything too specific. It is just in general progression every year and that way I will become a better player.”

What has been key to his evolution over the years?

“Nothing key. Just been a natural evolution in my game. On and off the pitch,” Saka said. “I think my faith is what helps me the most. My faith in God. The trust in the plan. I give my best every day and leave the rest in his hands. That is how I live.”

Saka on Arsenal’s title hopes, how they’ve improved this season

And life has been pretty good for Saka and Arsenal this season.

When asked about the Gunners being top of the table in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League he admitted they’re in a good place but, like Saka, they certainly aren’t getting carried away.

“Yeah, we are in a good spot right now,” Saka said. “But it’s still only December so we will take it game by game. I know it sounds boring but it’s the only way I think.”

Saka: Arsenal 'can be happy tonight' Bukayo Saka shares his thoughts on Arsenal's nail-biting 2-1 win against Wolves at the Emirates in Matchweek 16.

Most people have said that Arsenal have improved and been better this season, that something is different. Would Saka agree with that?

“That wasn’t my opinion that was the people’s opinion,” Saka smiled. “I see us as a bigger squad, we’ve added more quality, we are playing well so far. But we are going to take it game by game. We are still only in December and will tackle each challenge as it comes.”

Asked if an increased intensity is perhaps the biggest difference for Arsenal this season, Saka admitted that could be the case and he knows the most intense period of the season is coming up over the festive period.

“It always is in December with the fixtures and Christmas as well with the amount of games we have. It is similar most years. We are trying to finish the period with good results,” Saka said.

Inspiring the next generation

Saka admitted he’s always wanted to design his own boots and these particular boots are very personal. With his name, famous number 7, logo and several symbols which are important to him printed on the boots, they tell the story of his life.

“I’ve been working on this boot for a while now,” Saka said. “It’s in my favorite colors and for me it is a perfect match. There are few different details in there that tells the story of my life and obviously New Balance let me be creative and put whatever I wanted to. I’m happy with the turn out and I think they look good.”

He also loved seeing younger players wearing and enjoying his boots as he aims to inspire the next generation to follow in his footsteps.

“For me it’s amazing. I was once in their shoes. I know how they feel. It makes me happy that they want to wear the boots and they are enjoying them,” Saka smiled.

On and off the pitch Saka has become a leader. He’s only 24, but his actions are inspiring both his team and young talents to reach his heights.