International tournaments are the ultimate shop window for a footballer, and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations — which kicks off this weekend — is loaded with up-and-coming talent.

Which players should you keep an eye on — on the field at AFCoN and in the transfer market?

Noah Sadiki - DR Congo (Sunderland)

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is already in the Premier League with the Black Cats, but a standout month at AFCoN — with lots of eyeballs on one of the most intriguing teams in the tournament — will certainly catch the eye of perennial European qualifiers both in England and abroad (signed for $20 million this summer).

2025-26 season stats: 1,416 minutes, 16 appearances (Premier League)

Benjamin Fredrick - Nigeria (Dender EH, on loan from Brentford)

A 20-year-old defender, Fredrick impressed on trial with Brentford during the 2023-24 season and is currently excelling on his first loan assignment. He plays right back and center back for club, but started the last four games for Nigeria at right back.

2025-26 season stats: 863 minutes, 14 appearances (Jupiler Pro League - Belgium)

Chemsdine Talbi - Morocco (Sunderland)

Brand new to the Premier League, Talbi has already scored goals against Liverpool and Chelsea — four points for Sunderland — and has been a versatile attacking tool for Regis Le Bris this season. He’ll have the same role for Morocco, the hosts and favorites for this tournament.

2025-26 season stats: 887 minutes, 16 appearances, 2 goals, 1 assist (Premier League)

Lamine Camara - Senegal (Monaco)

Another 21-year-old defensive midfielder, Camara is more of an all-action, do-it-all type than Sadiki, the defensive screener. He’s been a regular starter for Monaco for 18 months now. That kind of experience, coupled with the all-around nature of his game will have the biggest clubs in the world noticing.

2025-26 season stats: 852 minutes, 12 appearances, 3 assists (Ligue 1 and Champions League)

Ibrahim Maza - Algeria (Bayer Leverkusen)

Maza was born in Germany, also eligible to represent France, yet at the age of 18 he chose to play for Algeria and begin his international career. Now freshly 20 years old, Maza is the latest young starlet shining bright at Leverkusen. Bundesliga production doesn’t always translate to the other top European leagues (not that his won’t, of course), but that hasn’t stopped clubs before.

2025-26 season stats: 1,146 minutes, 20 appearances, 4 goals, 3 assists (Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup)

Christian Kofane - Cameroon (Bayer Leverkusen)

This 19-year-old winger is still awaiting his debut four country, but that hasn’t stopped him from bagging a few goals already for club. Like so many other players on this list, Kofane was signed in the summer, after just one stellar season at Spanish second-division side Albacete, and he might just have something to offer as the tournament wears on.

2025-26 season stats: 960 minutes, 21 appearances, 5 goals, 1 assist (Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup)

Ibrahim Mbaye - Senegal (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mbaye is 17 years old and a very familiar face in the first team for PSG, the reigning European champions. He scored a goal against Rennes and provided two assists against Metz in his final two appearances before joining up with the national team. Senegal have incredible attacking talent at their disposal so he’s unlikely to start, but Mbaye could make a huge impact off the bench.

2025-26 season stats: 756 minutes, 17 appearances, 1 goal, 2 assists (Ligue 1 and Champions League)

Yan Diomande - Ivory Coast (RB Leipzig)

Diomande is lighting up the Bundesliga after joining Leipzig from Leganes for $23 million this summer, and the 19-year-old winger is already linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea for fees in excess of $100 million. Diomande was born in Ivory Coast but he moved to the United States at a young age and played his youth soccer in Florida. He was only at Leganes for six months — enough that he made his Ivory Coast debut in the spring this year and scored his first two senior goals in the fall. How much higher can he go?

2025-26 season stats: 957 minutes, 15 appearances, 7 goals, 2 assists (Bundesliga and German Cup)