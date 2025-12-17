Which Premier League players have joined their nations for the Africa Cup of Nations?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2025 season
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Injury Report: Calf injuries sideline Evan Mobley, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/36edac1/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4106x2310+0+214/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fa4%2Fb6%2F0aeaba4f4f84bcb9b02ccbec6241%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2210103444
More Masters stories from Rory McIlroy: Making Bryson ‘invisible,’ special gift from Harry
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bte_billsbrowns_251217.jpg
Bills spell ‘doom and gloom’ for Shedeur, Browns
nbc_roto_btebucspant_251217.jpg
Buccaneers-Panthers a ‘straightforward’ handicap
oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251217.jpg
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2025 season
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Injury Report: Calf injuries sideline Evan Mobley, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/36edac1/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4106x2310+0+214/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fa4%2Fb6%2F0aeaba4f4f84bcb9b02ccbec6241%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2210103444
More Masters stories from Rory McIlroy: Making Bryson ‘invisible,’ special gift from Harry
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bte_billsbrowns_251217.jpg
Bills spell ‘doom and gloom’ for Shedeur, Browns
nbc_roto_btebucspant_251217.jpg
Buccaneers-Panthers a ‘straightforward’ handicap
oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251217.jpg
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Which Premier League players have joined their nations for the Africa Cup of Nations?

  
Published December 17, 2025 10:09 AM

The Africa Cup of Nations is here, as 23 nations try to take the trophy away from holders Ivory Coast in what’s always a sensational and rather unique spectacle.

Unlike EURO and Copa America, Africa’s top continental scrap has traditionally been held in the winter, smack dab in the middle of club season.

MORE — AFCON preview | AFCON groups | AFCON young players to watch

And this season as much as any other, it’s affecting Premier League sides in a big way aside from the absences of big names like Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

Take newly-promoted Sunderland, who are flying this season thanks to the rewards of acquiring six players who have now left the Black Cats for AFCON. Now we see the risk part.

Below, you’ll find a list of the Premier League players who dot the AFCON rosters for the tournament, which runs from December 21 through January 18.
Diallo gives Man United 1-0 lead over Bournemouth
Following a VAR review, Amad Diallo's goal stands as he heads the ball in from close range to give Manchester United a 1-0 lead against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Premier League players at the Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria: Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City)

Burkina Faso: Bertrand Traore (Sunderland), Dango Ouattara (Brentford)

Cameroon: Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United), Carlos Baleba (Brighton)

Dem Rep of Congo: Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Arthur Masuaku (Sunderland), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland)

Egypt: Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Ivory Coast: Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Emmanuel Agabdou (Wolves)

Mali: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur)

Morocco: Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland), Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United)

Mozambique: Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland)

Nigeria: Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham), Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

Senegal: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur), Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), El Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham United), Habib Diarra (Sunderland)

South Africa: Lyle Foster (Burnley)

Tunisia: Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley)

Zimbabwe: Tawanda Chirewa (Wolves)
Foster's 95th-minute goal gives Burnley 3-2 lead
It's heartbreak for Wolves as Lyle Foster snatches all three points for Burnley with a 95th-minute winner at the Molineux.