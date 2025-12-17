 Skip navigation
Playoff team No. 4 Texas Tech signs coordinators, GM to new contracts through 2028

  
Published December 17, 2025 11:34 AM
LUBBOCK, Texas — Big 12 champion Texas Tech, which has a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, has extended the contracts of all three of its coordinators and the team’s general manager through the 2028 season.

The school announced the extensions for offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich, defensive coordinator Shiel Wood, associate head coach and special teams coordinator Kenny Perry, and GM James Blanchard.

“I appreciate (athletic director) Kirby Hocutt and our administration for proactively investing in the future of our football program,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “Our expectation is to compete annually for championships with this staff and the resources we have in place here at Texas Tech.”

Those new contracts for the assistants come after McGuire got an extension through the 2032 season and a significant pay raise.

Fourth-ranked Texas Tech (12-1) will play in the Orange Bowl CFP quarterfinal game on New Year’s Day against Oregon or James Madison.