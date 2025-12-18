2025 Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Kyle Pitts follows up the game of a lifetime, Darren Waller goes in search of touchdowns in a dream Bengals matchup, and Brock Bowers asks the football gods for help with his quarterback situation.

1 Trey McBride ARI vs. ATL 2 George Kittle SF at IND 3 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL at ARI 4 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. BUF 5 Dallas Goedert PHI at WAS 6 Travis Kelce KC at TEN 7 Brock Bowers LV at HOU 8 Colby Parkinson LAR at SEA 9 Darren Waller MIA vs. CIN 10 Colston Loveland CHI vs. GB 11 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. LV 12 Theo Johnson NYG vs. MIN 13 Tyler Warren IND vs. SF 14 Dalton Kincaid BUF at CLE 15 Oronde Gadsden II LAC at DAL 16 Juwan Johnson NO vs. NYJ 17 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. LAC 18 Brenton Strange JAC at DEN 19 Mark Andrews BAL vs. NE 20 Hunter Henry NE at BAL 21 AJ Barner SEA vs. LAR 22 T.J. Hockenson MIN at NYG 23 Isaiah Likely BAL vs. NE 24 Gunnar Helm TEN vs. KC 25 Mike Gesicki CIN at MIA 26 Dawson Knox BUF at CLE 27 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. KC 28 Evan Engram DEN vs. JAC 29 Cole Kmet CHI vs. GB 30 Pat Freiermuth PIT at DET 31 Darnell Washington PIT at DET 32 Jonnu Smith PIT at DET 33 Luke Musgrave GB at CHI

TE Notes: There are no holes to poke in Kyle Pitts’ monumental Week 15 performance. He turned gangbusters usage into monster production and did so in style, looking as explosive as he ever has in the open field. He’s a must start. Fantasy managers just need to remember he’s never had to fight Drake London for looks with Kirk Cousins under center this season. It could be more of a floor than ceiling outing for a tight end looking to get paid this offseason. … “Safe” isn’t the word that comes to mind for Dallas Goedert. But if you’re a tight end with spiked week potential who is also second at the position in touchdowns, you get a high-end ranking. … My most galaxy brain take for Week 16? You can’t quibble with Colby Parkinson’s targets case. The ball has to go somewhere with Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined. But his touchdowns case? I have a suspicion Parkinson’s scoring binge is due at least in part to the double and triple teams Adams commands at the goal line. With Adams sidelined, the Seahawks’ defense will be more free to account for Matt Stafford’s seam stretcher.

Here’s the problem with benching Brock Bowers: The best case for most tight ends in the TE10-20 range is uncomfortably close to Bowers’ worst case. You are still probably best off betting on Bowers’ talent, and maybe tossing a few prayers on top of the pile. … There’s never been a better time to chase points with Darren Waller, as he gets to follow up his best 2025 performance with tight end ATM Cincinnati. It certainly helps that the frozen Dolphins are returning home to Miami accompanied by a solid game total. … Colston Loveland combines a 4/40 compiling floor with 50/50 touchdown odds. Especially considering the injured state of the Bears’ receiver corps, Loveland is more of a low-end TE1 than TE2 for the fantasy semis. … Maybe the most underrated player at the position all season, Dalton Schultz enters semifinals week fourth in tight end receptions (70). His lack of scoring (two TDs) is the problem, though Schultz furnishes a nice PPR floor if you’re lacking upside options.

With the No. 7 tight end average depth of target, Theo Johnson keeps ripping chunk gains even as he’s gone into a scoring drought. Jaxson Dart was inactive for much of Johnson’s recent scoreless streak, so perhaps it’s not as bad as it looks (five games). Johnson is a strong option on the TE1/2 borderline because he’s a rare player in that range to boast matchup-flipping upside. … Even with Philip Rivers’ noodle arm under center, Tyler Warren remains a decent bet to catch 3-4 passes. The problem is, there are no air yards underwriting his targets, while touchdowns will be extremely tough to come by for any member of the Colts’ offense. Warren offers unusual upside for a TE2, but that’s what he needs to be treated as for Week 16. … Brenton Strange’s floor is proving to be a little too low to trust him as a set-and-forget TE1. He’s better treated as a TE2 who might suddenly go off for 5/90/1. … Tight end defense is a Patriots weakness. Perhaps Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely might actually do something this week after disappearing for the first round of the fantasy playoffs.

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. LAC 2 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. LV 3 Cameron Dicker LAC at DAL 4 Eddy Pineiro SF at IND 5 Jason Myers SEA vs. LAR 6 Jake Bates DET vs. PIT 7 Chase McLaughlin TB at CAR 8 Andy Borregales NE at BAL 9 Cam Little JAC at DEN 10 Tyler Loop BAL vs. NE 11 Wil Lutz DEN vs. JAC 12 Chris Boswell PIT at DET 13 Harrison Mevis LAR at SEA 14 Cairo Santos CHI vs. GB 15 Zane Gonzalez ATL at ARI 16 Brandon McManus GB at CHI 17 Jake Elliott PHI at WAS 18 Evan McPherson CIN at MIA 19 Will Reichard MIN at NYG 20 Michael Badgley BUF at CLE 21 Chad Ryland ARI vs. ATL 22 Charlie Smyth NO vs. NYJ 23 Harrison Butker KC at TEN 24 Riley Patterson MIA vs. CIN 25 Nick Folk NYJ at NO 26 Blake Grupe IND vs. SF 27 Jake Moody WAS vs. PHI 28 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. TB 29 Joey Slye TEN vs. KC 30 Ben Sauls NYG vs. MIN 31 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. BUF 32 Daniel Carlson LV at HOU

