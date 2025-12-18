2025 Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Kyle Pitts follows up the game of a lifetime, Darren Waller goes in search of touchdowns in a dream Bengals matchup, and Brock Bowers asks the football gods for help with his quarterback situation.
Week 16 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs. ATL
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|at IND
|3
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|at ARI
|4
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|vs. BUF
|5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|at WAS
|6
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|at TEN
|7
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at HOU
|8
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|at SEA
|9
|Darren Waller
|MIA
|vs. CIN
|10
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|vs. GB
|11
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|vs. LV
|12
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|vs. MIN
|13
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|vs. SF
|14
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|at CLE
|15
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|at DAL
|16
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs. NYJ
|17
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|vs. LAC
|18
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|at DEN
|19
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs. NE
|20
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at BAL
|21
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|vs. LAR
|22
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|at NYG
|23
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|vs. NE
|24
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|vs. KC
|25
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at MIA
|26
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|at CLE
|27
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. KC
|28
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|vs. JAC
|29
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs. GB
|30
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at DET
|31
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|at DET
|32
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|at DET
|33
|Luke Musgrave
|GB
|at CHI
TE Notes: There are no holes to poke in Kyle Pitts’ monumental Week 15 performance. He turned gangbusters usage into monster production and did so in style, looking as explosive as he ever has in the open field. He’s a must start. Fantasy managers just need to remember he’s never had to fight Drake London for looks with Kirk Cousins under center this season. It could be more of a floor than ceiling outing for a tight end looking to get paid this offseason. … “Safe” isn’t the word that comes to mind for Dallas Goedert. But if you’re a tight end with spiked week potential who is also second at the position in touchdowns, you get a high-end ranking. … My most galaxy brain take for Week 16? You can’t quibble with Colby Parkinson’s targets case. The ball has to go somewhere with Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined. But his touchdowns case? I have a suspicion Parkinson’s scoring binge is due at least in part to the double and triple teams Adams commands at the goal line. With Adams sidelined, the Seahawks’ defense will be more free to account for Matt Stafford’s seam stretcher.
Here’s the problem with benching Brock Bowers: The best case for most tight ends in the TE10-20 range is uncomfortably close to Bowers’ worst case. You are still probably best off betting on Bowers’ talent, and maybe tossing a few prayers on top of the pile. … There’s never been a better time to chase points with Darren Waller, as he gets to follow up his best 2025 performance with tight end ATM Cincinnati. It certainly helps that the frozen Dolphins are returning home to Miami accompanied by a solid game total. … Colston Loveland combines a 4/40 compiling floor with 50/50 touchdown odds. Especially considering the injured state of the Bears’ receiver corps, Loveland is more of a low-end TE1 than TE2 for the fantasy semis. … Maybe the most underrated player at the position all season, Dalton Schultz enters semifinals week fourth in tight end receptions (70). His lack of scoring (two TDs) is the problem, though Schultz furnishes a nice PPR floor if you’re lacking upside options.
With the No. 7 tight end average depth of target, Theo Johnson keeps ripping chunk gains even as he’s gone into a scoring drought. Jaxson Dart was inactive for much of Johnson’s recent scoreless streak, so perhaps it’s not as bad as it looks (five games). Johnson is a strong option on the TE1/2 borderline because he’s a rare player in that range to boast matchup-flipping upside. … Even with Philip Rivers’ noodle arm under center, Tyler Warren remains a decent bet to catch 3-4 passes. The problem is, there are no air yards underwriting his targets, while touchdowns will be extremely tough to come by for any member of the Colts’ offense. Warren offers unusual upside for a TE2, but that’s what he needs to be treated as for Week 16. … Brenton Strange’s floor is proving to be a little too low to trust him as a set-and-forget TE1. He’s better treated as a TE2 who might suddenly go off for 5/90/1. … Tight end defense is a Patriots weakness. Perhaps Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely might actually do something this week after disappearing for the first round of the fantasy playoffs.
Week 16 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs. LAC
|2
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|vs. LV
|3
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at DAL
|4
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|at IND
|5
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|vs. LAR
|6
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs. PIT
|7
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at CAR
|8
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|at BAL
|9
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at DEN
|10
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|vs. NE
|11
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|vs. JAC
|12
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at DET
|13
|Harrison Mevis
|LAR
|at SEA
|14
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|vs. GB
|15
|Zane Gonzalez
|ATL
|at ARI
|16
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|at CHI
|17
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at WAS
|18
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at MIA
|19
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|at NYG
|20
|Michael Badgley
|BUF
|at CLE
|21
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|vs. ATL
|22
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|vs. NYJ
|23
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|at TEN
|24
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|vs. CIN
|25
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|at NO
|26
|Blake Grupe
|IND
|vs. SF
|27
|Jake Moody
|WAS
|vs. PHI
|28
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|vs. TB
|29
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|vs. KC
|30
|Ben Sauls
|NYG
|vs. MIN
|31
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|vs. BUF
|32
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at HOU
Week 16 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Houston Texans
|vs. LV
|2
|Buffalo Bills
|at CLE
|3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at WAS
|4
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at TEN
|5
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. NYJ
|6
|Los Angeles Rams
|at SEA
|7
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. LAR
|8
|Minnesota Vikings
|at NYG
|9
|Denver Broncos
|vs. JAC
|10
|San Francisco 49ers
|at IND
|11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|at DEN
|12
|New York Giants
|vs. MIN
|13
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at CAR
|14
|New England Patriots
|at BAL
|15
|Chicago Bears
|vs. GB
|16
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. KC
|17
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at MIA
|18
|Detroit Lions
|vs. PIT
|19
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. LAC
|20
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. TB
|21
|Green Bay Packers
|at CHI
|22
|Los Angeles Chargers
|at DAL
|23
|Atlanta Falcons
|at ARI
|24
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. NE
|25
|New York Jets
|at NO
|26
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. SF
|27
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at DET
|28
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. ATL
|29
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. BUF
|30
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. CIN
|31
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at HOU
|32
|Washington Commanders
|vs. PHI