2025 Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published December 18, 2025 11:32 AM

Kyle Pitts follows up the game of a lifetime, Darren Waller goes in search of touchdowns in a dream Bengals matchup, and Brock Bowers asks the football gods for help with his quarterback situation.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 16 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIvs. ATL
2George KittleSFat IND
3Kyle Pitts Sr.ATLat ARI
4Harold Fannin Jr.CLEvs. BUF
5Dallas GoedertPHIat WAS
6Travis KelceKCat TEN
7Brock BowersLVat HOU
8Colby ParkinsonLARat SEA
9Darren WallerMIAvs. CIN
10Colston LovelandCHIvs. GB
11Dalton SchultzHOUvs. LV
12Theo JohnsonNYGvs. MIN
13Tyler WarrenINDvs. SF
14Dalton KincaidBUFat CLE
15Oronde Gadsden IILACat DAL
16Juwan JohnsonNOvs. NYJ
17Jake FergusonDALvs. LAC
18Brenton StrangeJACat DEN
19Mark AndrewsBALvs. NE
20Hunter HenryNEat BAL
21AJ BarnerSEAvs. LAR
22T.J. HockensonMINat NYG
23Isaiah LikelyBALvs. NE
24Gunnar HelmTENvs. KC
25Mike GesickiCINat MIA
26Dawson KnoxBUFat CLE
27Chig OkonkwoTENvs. KC
28Evan EngramDENvs. JAC
29Cole KmetCHIvs. GB
30Pat FreiermuthPITat DET
31Darnell WashingtonPITat DET
32Jonnu SmithPITat DET
33Luke MusgraveGBat CHI

TE Notes: There are no holes to poke in Kyle Pitts’ monumental Week 15 performance. He turned gangbusters usage into monster production and did so in style, looking as explosive as he ever has in the open field. He’s a must start. Fantasy managers just need to remember he’s never had to fight Drake London for looks with Kirk Cousins under center this season. It could be more of a floor than ceiling outing for a tight end looking to get paid this offseason. … “Safe” isn’t the word that comes to mind for Dallas Goedert. But if you’re a tight end with spiked week potential who is also second at the position in touchdowns, you get a high-end ranking. … My most galaxy brain take for Week 16? You can’t quibble with Colby Parkinson’s targets case. The ball has to go somewhere with Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined. But his touchdowns case? I have a suspicion Parkinson’s scoring binge is due at least in part to the double and triple teams Adams commands at the goal line. With Adams sidelined, the Seahawks’ defense will be more free to account for Matt Stafford’s seam stretcher.

Here’s the problem with benching Brock Bowers: The best case for most tight ends in the TE10-20 range is uncomfortably close to Bowers’ worst case. You are still probably best off betting on Bowers’ talent, and maybe tossing a few prayers on top of the pile. … There’s never been a better time to chase points with Darren Waller, as he gets to follow up his best 2025 performance with tight end ATM Cincinnati. It certainly helps that the frozen Dolphins are returning home to Miami accompanied by a solid game total. … Colston Loveland combines a 4/40 compiling floor with 50/50 touchdown odds. Especially considering the injured state of the Bears’ receiver corps, Loveland is more of a low-end TE1 than TE2 for the fantasy semis. … Maybe the most underrated player at the position all season, Dalton Schultz enters semifinals week fourth in tight end receptions (70). His lack of scoring (two TDs) is the problem, though Schultz furnishes a nice PPR floor if you’re lacking upside options.

With the No. 7 tight end average depth of target, Theo Johnson keeps ripping chunk gains even as he’s gone into a scoring drought. Jaxson Dart was inactive for much of Johnson’s recent scoreless streak, so perhaps it’s not as bad as it looks (five games). Johnson is a strong option on the TE1/2 borderline because he’s a rare player in that range to boast matchup-flipping upside. … Even with Philip Rivers’ noodle arm under center, Tyler Warren remains a decent bet to catch 3-4 passes. The problem is, there are no air yards underwriting his targets, while touchdowns will be extremely tough to come by for any member of the Colts’ offense. Warren offers unusual upside for a TE2, but that’s what he needs to be treated as for Week 16. … Brenton Strange’s floor is proving to be a little too low to trust him as a set-and-forget TE1. He’s better treated as a TE2 who might suddenly go off for 5/90/1. … Tight end defense is a Patriots weakness. Perhaps Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely might actually do something this week after disappearing for the first round of the fantasy playoffs.

Week 16 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALvs. LAC
2Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs. LV
3Cameron DickerLACat DAL
4Eddy PineiroSFat IND
5Jason MyersSEAvs. LAR
6Jake BatesDETvs. PIT
7Chase McLaughlinTBat CAR
8Andy BorregalesNEat BAL
9Cam LittleJACat DEN
10Tyler LoopBALvs. NE
11Wil LutzDENvs. JAC
12Chris BoswellPITat DET
13Harrison MevisLARat SEA
14Cairo SantosCHIvs. GB
15Zane GonzalezATLat ARI
16Brandon McManusGBat CHI
17Jake ElliottPHIat WAS
18Evan McPhersonCINat MIA
19Will ReichardMINat NYG
20Michael BadgleyBUFat CLE
21Chad RylandARIvs. ATL
22Charlie SmythNOvs. NYJ
23Harrison ButkerKCat TEN
24Riley PattersonMIAvs. CIN
25Nick FolkNYJat NO
26Blake GrupeINDvs. SF
27Jake MoodyWASvs. PHI
28Ryan FitzgeraldCARvs. TB
29Joey SlyeTENvs. KC
30Ben SaulsNYGvs. MIN
31Andre SzmytCLEvs. BUF
32Daniel CarlsonLVat HOU

Week 16 Defense/Special Teams

1Houston Texansvs. LV
2Buffalo Billsat CLE
3Philadelphia Eaglesat WAS
4Kansas City Chiefsat TEN
5New Orleans Saintsvs. NYJ
6Los Angeles Ramsat SEA
7Seattle Seahawksvs. LAR
8Minnesota Vikingsat NYG
9Denver Broncosvs. JAC
10San Francisco 49ersat IND
11Jacksonville Jaguarsat DEN
12New York Giantsvs. MIN
13Tampa Bay Buccaneersat CAR
14New England Patriotsat BAL
15Chicago Bearsvs. GB
16Tennessee Titansvs. KC
17Cincinnati Bengalsat MIA
18Detroit Lionsvs. PIT
19Dallas Cowboysvs. LAC
20Carolina Panthersvs. TB
21Green Bay Packersat CHI
22Los Angeles Chargersat DAL
23Atlanta Falconsat ARI
24Baltimore Ravensvs. NE
25New York Jetsat NO
26Indianapolis Coltsvs. SF
27Pittsburgh Steelersat DET
28Arizona Cardinalsvs. ATL
29Cleveland Brownsvs. BUF
30Miami Dolphinsvs. CIN
31Las Vegas Raidersat HOU
32Washington Commandersvs. PHI