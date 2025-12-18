2025 Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Jonathan Taylor wonders if he has one more spiked week in him, RJ Harvey deals with a sub-par Jags matchup, and Tony Pollard attempts to extend his surprising hot streak.

Week 16 Running Backs

1 Bijan Robinson ATL at ARI 2 Christian McCaffrey SF at IND 3 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. PIT 4 De’Von Achane MIA vs. CIN 5 James Cook BUF at CLE 6 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. SF 7 Saquon Barkley PHI at WAS 8 Josh Jacobs GB at CHI 9 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC at DEN 10 TreVeyon Henderson NE at BAL 11 Bucky Irving TB at CAR 12 Derrick Henry BAL vs. NE 13 Kyren Williams LAR at SEA 14 D’Andre Swift CHI vs. GB 15 RJ Harvey DEN vs. JAC 16 Chase Brown CIN at MIA 17 Omarion Hampton LAC at DAL 18 Javonte Williams DAL vs. LAC 19 Tony Pollard TEN vs. KC 20 Quinshon Judkins CLE vs. BUF 21 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN at NYG 22 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG vs. MIN 23 Kenneth Gainwell PIT at DET 24 Breece Hall NYJ at NO 25 Woody Marks HOU vs. LV 26 Michael Carter ARI vs. ATL 27 Rico Dowdle CAR vs. TB 28 Jaylen Warren PIT at DET 29 Kyle Monangai CHI vs. GB 30 Ashton Jeanty LV at HOU 31 Blake Corum LAR at SEA 32 David Montgomery DET vs. PIT 33 Kenneth Walker III SEA vs. LAR 34 Audric Estime NO vs. NYJ 35 Kimani Vidal LAC at DAL 36 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS vs. PHI 37 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. TB 38 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at BAL 39 Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. LAR 40 Isiah Pacheco KC at TEN 41 Tyler Allgeier ATL at ARI 42 Kareem Hunt KC at TEN 43 Jawhar Jordan HOU vs. LV 44 Emari Demercado ARI vs. ATL 45 Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS vs. PHI 46 Jordan Mason MIN at NYG 47 Samaje Perine CIN at MIA 48 Devin Singletary NYG vs. MIN 49 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. KC 50 Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. PHI 51 Sean Tucker TB at CAR 52 Brian Robinson Jr. SF at IND 53 Rachaad White TB at CAR 54 Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. NE 55 Evan Hull NO vs. NYJ 56 Bhayshul Tuten JAC at DEN 57 Ty Johnson BUF at CLE 58 Emanuel Wilson GB at CHI

RB Notes: We’ve learned the hard way this season that the backup quarterback can, in fact, always be worse, but it’s difficult to see the Dolphins’ transition from Tua Tagovailoa to Quinn Ewers having much effect on De’Von Achane. Already the engine of the offense, Achane will remain so vs. Cincinnati’s turnstile defense, one that hasn’t appeared interested in playing for several weeks now. … Saquon Barkley still isn’t breaking out, and dominant linemen Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson still don’t appear to be returning for Week 16. That makes Barkley a matchup- and workload-based bet against the tanking Commanders. It’s an admittedly compelling argument. … Josh Jacobs seems to be playing through every injury known to man right now, but he will continue to do so with everything on the line vs. the Bears. Jacobs had a perfectly fine game vs. Chicago two weeks ago, though he is somehow even more injured now. … RJ Harvey’s recent fantasy production will be put to the test vs. a Jaguars defense permitting the league’s fewest rushing yards. His workload advantage over his middling backups has nevertheless grown to the point that he can’t be benched as a home favorite.

Bucky Irving appears set to remain the bank examiner’s teacher’s pet to the last. Now losing goal-line carries to Sean Tucker with disturbing regularity, Irving is still maintaining a strong workload floor. The Panthers are a fine matchup. You’re not considering benching Irving, but you’re also no longer holding out hope he’s going to single-handedly win you a week. … Omarion Hampton keeps narrowly winning the touches battle with Kimani Vidal despite decisively losing the snaps war. Maybe it will actually count for something in fantasy this week with the Chargers finally getting a let-up on the matchup front in the Cowboys. I trust Hampton as a high-ceiling RB2, with Vidal remaining a high-floor FLEX. … Stunningly productive and efficient the past two weeks, Tony Pollard no longer has to contend with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs. The Gardner Minshew Chiefs are much more the Titans’ speed, making a blowout loss unlikely as Tennessee’s offense keeps taking baby steps forward. The Titans still feel like a risky place to put your fantasy chips, but Pollard projects as a Week 16 RB2, plain and simple. … If you want to “get cute” and bench Kenneth Walker III, I won’t be stopping you. He’s the most painfully average player in all of fantasy football.

The Browns’ offensive environment has degraded to the point Quinshon Judkins must be treated as the low-ceiling RB2 he probably should have been all along. Hopefully better days are ahead for 2026. … Listen, at some point, Aaron Jones is going to do something. He has 29 touches over the past two weeks. Workload has not been the issue. His matchup also won’t be a problem for Week 16 in a Giants defense permitting the second most RB fantasy points. … There’s only so high you can rank Michael Carter, but he’s miles ahead of Emari Demercado in the workload mix. The Falcons are the rare team unlikely to blow Arizona out. If you’re scrambling in your RB2/3 spots, Carter is more than just a defensible solution. He probably needs to be in your lineup. … Kenneth Gainwell has played Jaylen Warren to a snaps/touches standstill and is now out-producing him. With the Steelers tasked with matching points with the Lions on Ford Field’s fast track, it simply makes too much sense for Gainwell to retain his narrow advantage. That’s why I’m ranking Gainwell higher with the caveat I do fear I could be overinterpreting recent trends.

I’m not entirely sure what’s going on with Woody Marks’ (ankle) health. Coach DeMeco Ryans has said he is not overly concerned, but Marks was held out of practice on Wednesday. Nick Chubb (ribs) suited up. Jawhar Jordan, of course, was shockingly productive in Marks’ Week 15 absence. Whatever ends up happening, I doubt I will feel comfortable ranking Marks as a top-24 back despite his mouthwatering Raiders matchup. … Although D’Andre Swift has re-taken control of the Bears’ backfield, Kyle Monangai has thankfully not faded to irrelevance. With the Bears’ receiver corps snakebitten by injury, Monangai will continue to see RB3 workloads that feature an RB2-level of touchdown opportunities. … The Raiders seem to be going back to Geno Smith, but it’s time to get more serious about benching Ashton Jeanty. The Texans are as bad as matchups get for opposing signal callers, and they don’t exactly take it easy on running backs. The Raiders are at genuine risk of getting shut out for the second consecutive week. Any offensive momentum whatsoever would stabilize Jeanty’s FLEX floor, but that’s a poor bet to be making with everything on the line in fantasy leagues.

With an RB3 baseline more or less established, Blake Corum could inch toward RB2 status in Davante Adams’ (hamstring) expected absence. Adams is the goal-line finisher, and if/when he can’t go, those looks should trickle down more to the backfield than Colby Parkinson, et al. … With Devin Neal (ankle) out for Week 16, Audric Estime has the “last man standing” advantage for an A++ matchup with the Jets. That is not to say you should be excited about jamming a Week 16 mystery back into your lineup. But if you have to, you can be reasonably confident Estime will at least get enough work to make fantasy points possible. … Jacory Croskey-Merritt shined in Chris Rodriguez’s (groin) Week 15 absence, but “C-Rod” has resumed practicing in full. That, combined with an Eagles defense and game environment that makes it unlikely the Commanders will dictate the pace of play has “Bill” on the fringes of RB3 viability. … With Patrick Mahomes out and the Chiefs’ season finished, Kareem Hunt no longer makes sense as an RB3 bet. For one thing, the offense is going nowhere. For another, maybe coach Andy Reid will want to give Isiah Pacheco one last look heading into 2026, or — gasp — Brashard Smith any look at all.