2025 Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Jameson Williams readies for shootout conditions with the Steelers, Mike Evans continues to pick up where he left off, and Tee Higgins and Drake London hope to return from injury.

Week 16 Receivers

1 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at MIA 2 Puka Nacua LAR at SEA 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. LAR 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. PIT 5 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. LAC 6 Nico Collins HOU vs. LV 7 Michael Wilson ARI vs. ATL 8 Jameson Williams DET vs. PIT 9 George Pickens DAL vs. LAC 10 Tee Higgins CIN at MIA 11 Chris Olave NO vs. NYJ 12 Mike Evans TB at CAR 13 A.J. Brown PHI at WAS 14 Drake London ATL at ARI 15 DK Metcalf PIT at DET 16 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. JAC 17 Rashee Rice KC at TEN 18 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. CIN 19 Tetairoa McMillan CAR vs. TB 20 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. MIN 21 Zay Flowers BAL vs. NE 22 DeVonta Smith PHI at WAS 23 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI 24 Jakobi Meyers JAC at DEN 25 Jauan Jennings SF at IND 26 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at DEN 27 Justin Jefferson MIN at NYG 28 Ladd McConkey LAC at DAL 29 Emeka Egbuka TB at CAR 30 Adonai Mitchell NYJ at NO 31 DJ Moore CHI vs. GB 32 Jordan Addison MIN at NYG 33 Deebo Samuel WAS vs. PHI 34 Christian Watson GB at CHI 35 Chris Godwin Jr. TB at CAR 36 Jayden Reed GB at CHI 37 Stefon Diggs NE at BAL 38 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. SF 39 Troy Franklin DEN vs. JAC 40 Khalil Shakir BUF at CLE 41 Luther Burden III CHI vs. GB 42 Rashid Shaheed SEA vs. LAR 43 Xavier Worthy KC at TEN 44 Jalen Coker CAR vs. TB 45 Jayden Higgins HOU vs. LV 46 Darius Slayton NYG vs. MIN 47 Quentin Johnston LAC at DAL 48 Romeo Doubs GB at CHI 49 John Metchie III NYJ at NO 50 Josh Downs IND vs. SF 51 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. BUF 52 Keenan Allen LAC at DAL 53 Chimere Dike TEN vs. KC 54 Mack Hollins NE at BAL 55 Darnell Mooney ATL at ARI 56 Alec Pierce IND vs. SF 57 Cooper Kupp SEA vs. LAR 58 Parker Washington JAC at DEN 59 Olamide Zaccheaus CHI vs. GB 60 Tre Harris LAC at DAL 61 Kayshon Boutte NE at BAL 62 Xavier Legette CAR vs. TB 63 Matthew Golden GB at CHI 64 Ryan Flournoy DAL vs. LAC 65 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN vs. JAC 66 Malik Washington MIA vs. CIN 67 Elic Ayomanor TEN vs. KC 68 Tre Tucker LV at HOU 69 Dontayvion Wicks GB at CHI 70 David Sills V ATL at ARI

WR Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) is trying to return. The last time he did so in Week 13, he instantly slotted back in ahead of Michael Wilson in the targets pecking order. Although it’s difficult to envision that happening a second time, it is certainly not impossible. You nevertheless have to keep starting Wilson, whether it’s as your WR1 or WR3. If MHJ plays, Marv should be considered a lower-ceiling WR3. … George Pickens has reverted to frustrating type at the worst possible moment for fantasy managers. I don’t really see a choice other than going down with the ship. Pickens is the ultimate “I would rather lose with him in my lineup than on my bench” player. ... With Devaughn Vele (shoulder) out and the Saints’ backfield down to its No. 4 back, the world should be Chris Olave’s oyster vs. a barely-there Jets pass defense. ... Tee Higgins (concussion) will probably return for Cincinnati’s plus matchup with the Dolphins. The Bengals didn’t look like they wanted to be out there in Week 15, but beating down the ‘Fins in South Beach is always an appealing assignment. You can’t let vibes scare you off of reinserting Higgins into your lineup.

Drake London (knee) is also trying to return but appears more questionable than Higgins. Concerning as concussions are, you are either cleared or not. With the knee, the Falcons can keep coming up with reasons to rest London rather than activate him as they play out the string. Still, it’s the same deal. If London suits up, it should be assumed he is genuinely healthy and ready to help the fantasy cause. … Mike Evans is eternal. Still dangerous down the field, he opens up the Bucs’ entire offense. That’s why his successful Week 15 return didn’t really dent Emeka Egbuka in the box score, not that it helped end Egbuka’s prolonged slump. You are starting Evans. Egbuka and Chris Godwin are both viable “see what happens” WR3s. … Suddenly concussed, Rashee Rice is genuinely questionable to face the Titans. If he does play, fantasy managers shouldn’t expect much of a change in his target share. The looks will be lower quality but plentiful from a backup in Gardner Minshew who at least knows where to funnel the ball.

Resurgent at just the right time, DK Metcalf is a wheels-up WR2 vs. a shootout-prone Lions defense surrendering the second most receiver fantasy points. …Tua Tagovailoa was no longer viable under center. Quinn Ewers could definitely be worse, but it’s worth betting that any replacement-level QB is capable of getting Jaylen Waddle the ball at least 4-5 times. With Tua, it had become 2-3 times. … Rookie wall-ing of late in the box score, Tetairoa McMillan is officially physically compromised, battling foot and ankle issues. With everything on the line, he’s going to push to play, but fantasy managers shouldn’t be surprised if he ends up getting treated more like a WR3 role player, playing crucial third down and red zone snaps while resting up on the others. That, of course, would still be enough to make McMillan a top 30 option in fantasy. … If you want five catches for 71 yards, Jakobi Meyers is your man. If you want more than five catches for 71 yards … Jakobi Meyers will get back to you on that. Meyers’ floor belongs in every fantasy lineup, but especially this week against the Broncos, don’t expect any ceiling.

Jauan Jennings is in a similar boat to Meyers, only with a slightly lower floor. That could change if Ricky Pearsall (knee) finds himself on the shelf yet again, as is looking likely for Monday night against the Colts. … “Nine” is playing better, but it has not translated to better box scores for Justin Jefferson. Facing down Jefferson’s tough coverage seems to be something of a final boss for the first-year starting QB. The Giants in theory make the assignment much easier for Week 16, but the same was true of the Cowboys in Week 15. … Ladd McConkey has been held below 40 yards receiving in four straight contests. You tell me what to do with that. The Cowboys are at least a slump-busting matchup if there ever was one. … Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) are on the wrong side of questionable. That means it might not be the worst idea to point chase what seemed like an outlier game for DJ Moore in Week 15. Olamide Zaccheaus is a “will at least get targets” WR5. … Christian Watson (chest) at less than full health feels like a rug pull waiting to happen, but his big-play ability is an ideal tiebreaker when sorting through lower-end WR3s.

No matter the Jets quarterback, the assignment remains the same: Get the ball to Adonai Mitchell and see what happens. It would be a stretch to say Brady Cook was “good” in Week 15. He also wasn’t bad enough to force Mitchell out of fantasy lineups for an ordinary matchup with the Saints. … Philip Rivers, on the other hand, was bad enough that I’m (further) reconsidering all Colts. Rivers can still process quickly, but he can’t move, and his deep ball looks like it was a victim of a dove hunt. Even the best-case scenarios are mostly focused on floor rather than ceiling outings, maxing out Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs as second FLEX space fillers. … Stefon Diggs has stopped producing as he plays through a finger injury. You don’t need me to explain Diggs’ upside any time he steps on the football field, but he does not seem particularly likely to tap into it in Baltimore. … Quentin Johnston (groin) seems likely to return against Dallas. He is best treated as a big-play dependent WR4, one whose down-field odds are lessened by the Chargers’ ongoing protection issues … Jerry Jeudy has no floor, no ceiling, and limited touchdown ability.