Smith bests McIntosh in 200m backstroke

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Good Cheer 2025 Kentucky Oaks
Filly Good Cheer stays unbeaten, rallying in the mud to win 151st Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 4
Gretchen Walsh breaks American record, is second-fastest woman in history in 50m butterfly
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler dominating CJ Cup Byron Nelson despite lengthy weather suspension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cjcuprd2hl_250502.jpg
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250502.jpg
Paulino powers way to 400m win at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm3000_andrewcoscoran_250502.jpg
Coscoran storms back late to win Grand Slam 3000m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Good Cheer 2025 Kentucky Oaks
Filly Good Cheer stays unbeaten, rallying in the mud to win 151st Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 4
Gretchen Walsh breaks American record, is second-fastest woman in history in 50m butterfly
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler dominating CJ Cup Byron Nelson despite lengthy weather suspension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cjcuprd2hl_250502.jpg
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250502.jpg
Paulino powers way to 400m win at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm3000_andrewcoscoran_250502.jpg
Coscoran storms back late to win Grand Slam 3000m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smith bests McIntosh in 200m backstroke

May 2, 2025 06:59 PM
Regan Smith beat Summer McIntosh by half a second to win the 200m backstroke at a Tyr Pro Swim Series meet in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

Related Videos

oly_sww50bu_walshwins_250502.jpg
04:29
Walsh breaks OWN American record in 50m butterfly
oly_sww200bu_regansmithv2_250501.jpg
06:24
Smith edges Shackell, wins 200m butterfly
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250501.jpg
08:52
Ledecky has best 400m freestyle time in nine years
oly_sww100f_gretchenwalsh_250501.jpg
05:16
Walsh wins 100m freestyle in Fort Lauderdale
oly_sbmss_gerardPYEgold.jpg
03:06
Gerard wins gold in snowboard slopestyle in 2018
oly_ga_bileslaureusaward_250421.jpg
04:49
Biles wins Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year
oly_at_mondolaureusaward_250421.jpg
04:38
Duplantis wins Laureus Sportsman of the Year award
oly_figstaking_pairsfreeskatev4_250419.jpg
07:40
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title
oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
05:15
Liu wins women’s free skate at World Team Trophy
oly_fsmen_wtt_usamalininfs_250418.jpg
07:19
Malinin edges Brown in men’s free skate
oly_ssm_chasinggold_stolzmini.jpg
02:04
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
oly_bs_chasinggold_bobsledfeature.jpg
04:18
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer
oly_fswom_wtt_sakamoto_250417.jpg
06:29
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
oly_fswom_wtt_liushort_250417.jpg
06:14
Liu aides Team USA with top women’s short program
oly_fsmen_wtt_brownshort_250417.jpg
06:22
Brown’s short program lands him in third
oly_fsmen_wtt_malininshort_250417.jpg
06:30
Malinin skates to top score in men’s short program
oly_dvmsp_hedbergtylerdivingworlds_250414.jpg
06:06
Hedberg, Tyler secure silver in 10m synchro
marathon_thumb.jpg
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
oly_atmmar_paris_250413.jpg
11:06
Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon
oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
oly_fsdnc_worlds_chockbatescinematic.jpg
02:11
Inside Chock and Bates’ threepeat World Title
oly_fswom_worlds_liugold_cinematic.jpg
02:10
Liu masters the moment at figure skating worlds
oly_swm50bu_groussetwin_250404.jpg
03:41
Grousset cruises to men’s 50m butterfly victory
oly_swm200bu_urlandowin_250404.jpg
05:17
Urlando hits personal best in 200m butterfly
oly_sww50f_gastaldellowin_250404.jpg
03:47
Gastaldello wins dramatic 50m free in Sacramento
oly_atw400h_sydneymclaughlinlevrone_250404.jpg
04:59
McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles in Jamaica
oly_swm100bu_maximegroussettyr_250403.jpg
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
oly_ihmen_ovechkingoalscomp_final.jpg
07:34
All of Ovechkin’s goals from the Olympics

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_cjcuprd2hl_250502.jpg
05:27
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250502.jpg
05:52
Paulino powers way to 400m win at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm3000_andrewcoscoran_250502.jpg
11:49
Coscoran storms back late to win Grand Slam 3000m
oly_atw100_melissajeffersonwooden_250502.jpg
03:54
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm200_jereemrichards_250502.jpg
04:14
Richards wins in photo finish at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm400h_alisondossantos_250502.jpg
05:16
dos Santos dominates 400m hurdles in Miami
nbc_horse_kentuckyoakstrophy_250502.jpg
02:35
2025 Kentucky Oaks trophy presentation
oly_atw100mh_masairussell_250502.jpg
03:52
Russell runs second-best 100m hurdles in HISTORY
nbc_horse_bradcoxintv_250502.jpg
01:06
Cox: Good Cheer is a “Perfect Cheer”
nbc_horse_saezintv_250502.jpg
01:23
Saez: Oaks winner Good Cheer is ‘something else’
nbc_horse_longineskentuckyoaks_250502.jpg
02:06
Good Cheer remains perfect with Kentucky Oaks win
nbc_horse_unbridledsidneystakes_250502.jpg
01:18
Queen Maxima dominates the Unbridled Sidney Stakes
nbc_pl_mcwol_250502.jpg
08:43
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 35
nbc_horse_derbybythenumbers_250502.jpg
02:18
Kentucky Derby by the numbers with Kornacki
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhldeskreaxv2_250502.jpg
08:05
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
nbc_horse_eightbellesstakesv2_250502.jpg
01:30
Look Forward beats rain, field in Eight Belles
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250502.jpg
01:44
De Bruyne slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
nbc_horse_mikerepole_250502.jpg
03:02
Kentucky Derby success continues elude Repole
nbc_horse_bestderbydaybets_250502.jpg
01:29
Best bets for races 7-12 at the Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_personponyplayoff_250502.jpg
01:22
American Promise leads man, team, horse parlay
nbc_horse_modestystakes_250502.jpg
01:57
She Feels Pretty breaks record in Modesty Stakes
nbc_horse_photofinish_250502.jpg
01:56
Close Kentucky Derby finishes with Kornacki
nbc_dps_davidconeinterview_250502.jpg
15:06
Cone: Judge is ‘no doubt’ the best hitter in MLB
nbc_dps_knickspistonsrecap_250502.jpg
03:28
Pistons made a mistake letting Brunson go for win
nbc_roto_texanswrs_250502.jpg
01:31
Rookies Higgins, Noel great fits in Texans WR room
nbc_roto_camward_250502.jpg
01:19
Titans’ Ward won’t be a fantasy QB1 right away
nbc_horse_latroiennestakes_250502.jpg
01:55
Raging Sea storms to La Troienne Stakes win
nbc_roto_miketrout_250502.jpg
01:24
Managers need ‘more clarity’ before dropping Trout
nbc_roto_jazz_250502.jpg
01:40
Chisholm Jr. placed on 15-day IL with oblique
nbc_roto_tstephenson_250502.jpg
01:26
Reds’ Stephenson trends up as Hays heads to IL