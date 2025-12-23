What NFL games are on Christmas Day 2025: Schedule, how to watch, game previews

For fans dreaming of football on Christmas, the NFL has answered once again, officially scheduling games on Christmas Day. There will be a total of three gifts, with two airing on Netflix and the other on Amazon Prime Video. The holiday kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1) going on the road to take on the Washington Commanders (4-11), before the Detroit Lions (8-7) look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face the Minnesota Vikings (7-8). To cap off the day, an AFC West rivalry is in store as the Denver Broncos (12-3) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-9).

Playing on Christmas Day is not out of the norm for the NFL. The league has been doing so since 1971. After multiple hiatuses throughout the years, the NFL is continuing the trend of playing on the holiday once again this year with a tripleheader.

Even though most of the teams playing on Thursday are eliminated from playoff contention, in-division bragging rights are still at stake. Postseason or not, neither team will want to lose to a division rival at any point in the season. For the full schedule, tune-in information, game previews and the rest of the weekend’s slate, see below.

What NFL games are on Christmas Day?

*All times listed are Eastern

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders — 1:00 p.m.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings — 4:30 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15 p.m.

How to watch NFL games on Christmas Day

The first two games of the day, Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, will be available to stream on Netflix, while the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game preview

The first game of the day features a long-standing NFC East rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. Dak Prescott and company head to the Washington D.C. area in shaky form after losing three games in a row and falling out of playoff contention. Still, Prescott is putting up highlight-reel performances with elite receivers at his disposal in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

The Commanders have struggled throughout the season, especially with Jayden Daniels being out for most weeks due to injury. This is not the year the team imagined they’d be having after reaching the NFC Conference Championship in the 2024 campaign, but a win at home against Dallas will certainly get their fans excited for the occasion.

Against the backdrop of a heated divisional rivalry that dates back decades, this game will offer pride and momentum heading into the offseason for both sides.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game preview

Losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 did no favors for the Detroit Lions in their hopes of reaching the playoffs. But even with two straight defeats, there is still a path for Dan Campbell‘s men to reach the playoffs. The team needs to win their remaining two games and also get some help.

A win will be easier said than done for the Lions. Not only are the Minnesota Vikings division rivals, but they also head into this game in great form. The Vikings have won three games in a row and can still finish the year with a winning record. It’s unclear if quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be available, but the likes of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison will still make Detroit’s defense wary of their presence.

So with the elements of playoff contention stakes and bragging rights, this game is shaping up to be an exciting one for all fans.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs game preview

Whenever the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs play against each other, it always serves up as an entertaining encounter.

The Broncos won 11 games in a row before their Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Denver has already clinched their spot for the postseason, but it will not want to take their foot off the gas with a chance at beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead — something that hasn’t been done in a decade.

The Chiefs will be without Patrick Mahomes and backup Gardner Minshew for this game. Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun will be operating in the pocket. The Chiefs are eliminated from the playoffs, but fans will certainly want a win against their division rival to finish the season in the best way possible over the last two games. Plus, Travis Kelce has not yet said if he’ll play in 2026, adding another recipe for what could be a dramatic encounter.

Week 17 NFL Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 27

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers — 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers — 8 p.m. Exclusively on Peacock

Sunday, Dec. 28

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins — 1 p.m. on FOX

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets — 1 p.m. on FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions — 1 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts — 1 p.m. on FOX

New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans — 1 p.m. on CBS

Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers — 1 p.m. on CBS

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals — 1 p.m. on FOX

New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders — 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills — 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers — 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Monday, Dec. 29

Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and ABC