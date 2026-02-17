 Skip navigation
Titans sign DL Earnest Brown, OL Ryan Hayes

  
Published February 17, 2026 04:16 PM

The Titans added a couple of players to their offseason roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signings of defensive lineman Earnest Brown and offensive lineman Ryan Hayes. Unless they’re released in the next few weeks, Brown and Hayes will both be on the 90-man roster when the new league year gets underway in March.

Brown spent the 2025 season on the Cowboys’ practice squad. He played three games for the Buccaneers in 2024 and had 14 tackles in 12 games for the Rams over the previous two seasons.

Hayes appeared in one game for the Dolphins in 2024. He was on the Falcons’ practice squad last year.