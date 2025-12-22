Jared Goff: Refs have a hard job, Lions shouldn’t use them as an excuse for losing

The Lions lost on Sunday when two Detroit touchdowns in the last 25 seconds were wiped out by offensive pass interference penalties. Lions quarterback Jared Goff says he’s not going to complain about that.

Although Goff did say he thought one of the calls, on receiver Isaac TeSlaa, was a bad call, he said he understands the need to accept what the refs call.

"[The officials] have a hard job, and I don’t want to make any excuses or anything like that. We’ve been on the right side of a lot of these, and we’ve been on the wrong side on a lot of these,” Goff said, via ESPN. “I think a few plays prior, the one on TeSlaa was a little bit more in my head up for interpretation, but listen, man, they’re going to make the calls, and I promise you if I was sitting on the other side of that right now, we’d be saying, ‘Great job,’ but those sting for sure and you wish they weren’t called, but so be it.”

It was a strange and disappointing ending for the Lions, who now have to win both of their remaining games and have the Packers lose both of their remaining games to make the playoffs. But Goff says the Lions need to look at themselves, not at the officials.