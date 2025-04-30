How to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Everton are finally done with a brutal run of fixtures and can turn their attention to their two final matches at Goodison Park before moving into the new ground next season.

The Toffees went 1W-1D-3L across their last five matches, as Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Man City, and Chelsea presented a not-so-fond fixture list.

That’s left them 15th with 38 points, but there’s hope to finish higher as they’ve now reached a mostly-kind Run-in with Fulham and a pair of relegated sides before a Week 38 scrap at mighty Newcastle (hence ‘mostly’).

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Ipswich Town, however, have to open life after relegation at Goodison Park as they finish out their one-and-done season in the Premier League.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Ipswich, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Goodison Park — Walton

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: James Tarkowski (thigh), Armando Broja (loan - unable to face parent club), Jesper Lindstrom (groin), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Orel Mangala (knee)

Ipswich Town team news, focus

OUT: Ben Johnson (suspension), Conor Townsend (thigh), Leif Davis (suspension), Omari Hutchinson (hamstring), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (knee), Kalvin Phillips (achilles), Arijanet Muric (shoulder), Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Axel Tuanzebe (thigh)

Everton vs Ipswich Town prediction

The Toffees are heavy favorites and Goodison’s penultimate men’s home affair will surely be on the minds of everyone, including the players. That said, these late-season games can get a bit open and both Everton and the Tractor Boys deserve that entertainment. Let’s optimistically point to fun, with Dwight McNeil, Liam Delap, and Iliman Ndiaye all enjoying their days. Everton 3-2 Ipswich Town.