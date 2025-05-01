How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Bournemouth on Saturday but the Gunners will clearly be focused on their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at PSG on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost 1-0 at home in midweek to PSG but all is still to play for in the second leg at the Parc des Princes. In the Premier League they’ve drawn five of their last eight games as Arteta has rotated his Premier League side to keep them fresh for Champions League action. After Liverpool wrapped up the title last weekend, Arsenal are still likely to finish second in the table for a third-straight season. Injuries and prioritizing their progress in the Champions League impacted their title push this season, but Arsenal can still finish this season on a high.

So can Bournemouth, as Andoni Iraola’s side are in the scrap for eighth place in the Premier League which seems very likely to be a European spot. The Cherries coughed up a last-gasp equalizer at home to Manchester United last weekend as they’ve won just once in their last nine games and have really struggled at a crucial part of the season. Still, they’re in the mix to reach Europe for the first time in club history and they have a chance of doing the double over Arsenal this season.

Arsenal team news, focus

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly are all likely to be rested with Ethan Nwaneri, Zinchenko, Ben White and Kieran Tierney coming in. Arsenal’s focus is of course on PSG but they will be hoping to grab a win at home against Bournemouth to all but secure second place in the Premier League table.

OUT: Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Neto (loan - unable to face parent club), Jorginho (chest), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - MORE), Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee)

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries received a huge boost ahead of this game as Brazilian striker Evanilson saw his red card overturned and he is no longer suspended. Antoine Semenyo is a huge threat and scored against United last weekend, while Bournemouth have several talented youngsters who could be heading to Premier League this summer with Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Semenyo all linked with big moves.

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Ryan Christie (groin), Enes Unal (knee)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction

It seems like Arsenal will be a little angry after their midweek defeat against PSG and Arteta will want them to use that in a good way and will challenge some of the fringe players to step up as they could start in midweek. Expect a thriller. Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth.