2025 Club World Cup quarterfinal predictions: Who will reach the final four?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has entered the quarterfinal stage and there are some huge teams, and some surprising teams, remaining in the competition.

MORE — Prize money list for Club World Cup

Will the favorites advance? Or will we see more shocks like we’ve had throughout this tournament, but especially in the last 16?

MORE — Club World Cup schedule, bracket

With four superb quarterfinals ties coming up this holiday weekend, below we reveal our Club World Cup quarterfinal predictions.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal predictions

Friday, July 4

Fluminense 2-3 Al Hilal — This feels like it’s going to be one heck of a game between two teams who weren’t expected to reach the quarterfinals and will go all-out to reach the semis. Simone Inzaghi’s Al Hilal showed against City that they will go for it and are so dangerous on the counter. Fluminense should have scored more against Inter Milan but gave up big chances too. This has all of the ingredients to be a classic and Al Hilal’s extra depth should make the difference.

Palmeiras 1-3 Chelsea — Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea have improved as this competition has gone on and even without the suspended Moises Caicedo they should have more than enough to get past Palmeiras. Up top Liam Delap will likely be key and new signing Joao Pedro (a Brazilian international) is available to play right away. Palmeiras have been solid and steady but Chelsea are a big step up from the teams they’ve faced so far in this competition.

Saturday, July 5

PSG 3-2 Bayern Munich — This is going to be a lot of fun. PSG press high and create so many chances but they’re also vulnerable on the counter. That is where Bayern Munich thrive and there will be a lot of goals in this game. PSG have the extra depth and with Ousmane Dembele returning in attack that gives them the edge. Just. Don’t be surprised if Bayern take the lead and if this goes to extra time.

Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund — A clash between two teams who both play a 3-5-2 and despite Real Madrid having the superior talent, don’t sleep on Dortmund. Niko Kovac has done a great job to turn things around for the German giants and Serhou Guirassy is in fine form up top. But Real Madrid have been improving each game under new manager Xabi Alonso and getting Kylian Mbappe back from his stomach issue could be the difference in this one.