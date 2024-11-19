2025 FIFA Club World Cup schedule: Fixtures, date, teams, host cities

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is coming to the USA and superstars will be plentiful as the newly expanded tournament will be a great warm-up for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

FIFA will conduct the draw for the tournament on December 5, 2024, where we find out who is playing who in group play and where all 32 teams will play their games.

Below is everything you need for the 2025 FIFA World Cup in terms of schedule, dates, fixtures, stadiums and more.

What teams are in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

31 teams have qualified for the tournament so far, with one team from South America still to be confirmed to make the total of 32 teams. Here are the teams who have qualified:

Asia (4 teams): Al-Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain, Ulsan HD

Africa (4 teams): Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns

North and Central America (4 teams): Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Leon, Pachuca,

South America (6 teams): Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, River Plate, Boca Juniors, final spot TBD

Oceania (1 team): Auckland City

Europe (12 teams): Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg

USA (1 team): Inter Miami

What are the host cities for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

There are huge NFL stadiums across the USA being used for this tournament, along with four MLS stadiums. The majority of the tournament will be played on the East Coast, with Seattle and LA the only cities west of the Mississippi to host games.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

GEODIS Park (Nashville)

MetLife Stadium (New Jersey/New York)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

What is the full schedule for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Group stage schedule

32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four teams in each. The top two teams from each group will make it through the last 16, while the bottom two teams in each group will be eliminated.

The winner from each group will play the runner up from another (full knockout schedule below) in the last 16, then the winners of those games will reach the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

Group stage play will begin on June 15, 2024, with the opening game of the tournament to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The final will be played on July 13, 2024 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Last 16 schedule

Winner Group A vs Runner up Group B - Match 49

Winner Group B vs Runner up Group A - Match 51

Winner Group C vs Runner up Group D - Match 50

Winner Group D vs Runner up Group C - Match 52

Winner Group E vs Runner up Group F - Match 53

Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E - Match 55

Winner Group G vs Runner up Group H - Match 54

Winner Group H vs Runner up Group G - Match 56

Quarterfinal schedule

Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50 - Match 57

Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 54 - Match 58

Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52 - Match 59

Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56 - Match 60

Semifinal

Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58 - Match 61

Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60 - Match 62

Final

July 13 - Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62 - Match 63 - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey