Rating the Premier League’s USMNT stars — How have Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, and Chris Richards fared?

The Premier League’s pool of American players sits at four, and three of the bunch featured a lot this season while goalkeeper Matt Turner was stuck behind Dean Henderson at Crystal Palace.

Clearly Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola, and Marco Silva rate their respective players Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, and Antonee Robinson, but how should the wider fan base view the trio?

One player’s season was essentially above reproach, on a best XI quality, while another fought injuries before finding his top form, and a third had the best season of his young career.

Here’s how ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola viewed the USMNT trifecta.

Rating Tyler Adams’ 2024-25 Premier League season

JPW: 8/10 -- Back fit and he’s integral to Bournemouth pressing high each game. Has found a team which suits his playing style perfectly and, most importantly, he’s playing every week. It’s not really his role at Bournemouth, but the next step for Adams is to drive forward a little more and have a presence in the final third.

Andy: 7/10 — Grading on a curve just a bit here, but the real test here was simply getting back on the field and staying there after missing nearly all of last season due to a reoccurring back injury. Once again, check and check. Since returning on Oct. 26, Adams has appeared in 26 of 27 league games and started 19

Nick: 8/10 — We didn’t see him until October, but he quickly reminded us of his quality and got stronger as the season progressed into the Spring. If he can pull a Christian Pulisic and leave the nagging injuries behind him, he can reach an even higher level. Adams brings menace and antagonism to the pitch, something that Bournemouth need to take command of the midfield and free up its wide players and forwards. Averaging a caution every 255 minutes but yet to see red, Adams has the Ryan Yates-Enzo Fernandez-Sandro Tonali part of his game on lock.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 03: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal runs with the ball under pressure from Tyler Adams of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on May 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rating Antonee Robinson’s 2024-25 Premier League season

JPW: 9.5/10 -- What a season for Robinson. He is now right up there as one of the best left backs in the Premier League and has been named Fulham’s captain. Has taken his game to a whole new level with his assists and attacking play, and that is why big Premier League clubs have been linked with buying him this summer.

Andy: 9/10: What more can this guy do to prove he is one of the best full backs in the world? Do it for a “bigger” club in European competitions? He might just get that chance this summer.

Nick: 9/10 — I was tempted to make this a solid 10 and here’s why: Antonee Robinson wasn’t even among the USMNT call-ups for multiple windows because he spent this entire club season playing with an injury lingering from the summer. Compartmentalize that information or don’t, but Robinson still played well enough to make it into my Best XI at left back. The best American fullback since Steve Cherundolo, and would fit neatly into almost any top team on the planet. And maybe he will. Only Jacob Murphy and Mo Salah have more Premier League assists than “Jedi” this season, and Robinson ranks ninth in interceptions per 90 minutes. Elite.

Aston Villa’s English midfielder #27 Morgan Rogers (L) vies with Fulham’s English-born US defender #33 Antonee Robinson (R) during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on May 3, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Rating Chris Richards’ 2024-25 Premier League season

JPW: 8/10 -- This was a brilliant season for the Alabama-born center back. He’s a starter for Palace, has developed physically, and is really well-suited to playing as one of the three center backs in Oliver Glasner’s system. Like Adams, he’s found the perfect club for the way he plays the game.

Andy: 7/10 — This was a make-or-break season for Richards, who struggled for game time in his first season at Crystal Palace, then struggled to lock down a regular place and position in the team last season. Check, and check since the calendar turned over to 2025 (started 14 of 17 games, all at center back).

Nick: 7.5/10 — Man, does he play a brave game, blocking shots and absorbing contact to win the ball or hoof it clear of danger. I keep wanting to rate him higher but then I remind myself that we can’t just be impressed because a player met his expectations. Richards was signed by Bayern Munich for a reason, and his maturity at Crystal Palace under Oliver Glasner shows a player who can be a terrific center back in the Premier League instead of settling for one of the best American center backs (not a traditionally deep pool). John Brooks, Tim Ream, and Carlos Bocanegra all made their marks, and now Richards has, too. Can he find another level?