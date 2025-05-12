Premier League awards 2025: PST chooses its Best XI of the 2024-25 PL season

A decisive champion does not make a dominant one, and the Premier League’s Best XI is unlikely to look like it has in recent seasons when Man City or Liverpool take up most of the positions on nearly every ballot.

Yes, it’s a difficult one. And the advanced stats don’t make it easier, as some of the season’s most impressive individual performances came from stars living in the bottom half of the table. Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Eberechi Eze were among the magnificent talents who did not qualify for Europe through the league route.

Then the injuries — superstars Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka were very good this season but missed significant stretches.

So, it makes sense that our three staff writers — Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola — had different looking Best XIs as we asked them to assemble one after Week 36 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

There were 33 spots to be awarded between our trio of writers, and 18 different players were selected for the honors.

Liverpool, to no one surprise, had the most players spread between the teams. Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, and Mohamed Salah were unanimous, while Alexis Mac Allister slid onto Prince-Wright’s list.

Man City may well finish third or even second on the table, but Pep Guardiola’s team only had one player named by one writer — Mendola picked Josko Gvardiol in his back three.

Arsenal’s William Saliba was unanimous call but the only Gunner named by our panel. Chelsea also only had one player selected, as Nick picked Enzo Fernandez.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak was also unanimous, and Edwards nabbed Bruno Guimaraes to give the Magpies a second representative.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels made two squads, and he was joined by Murillo on JPW’s Best XI.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Kepa Arrizabalaga made the cut, while Fulham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Brentford saw players named at least once.

Let’s take a look at the XIs.

Nicholas Mendola’s 2024-25 Premier League Best XI

Kepa Arrizabalaga

William Saliba, Virgil van Dijk, Josko Gvardiol

Daniel Munoz, Ryan Gravenberch, Enzo Fernandez, Antonee Robinson

Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Bryan Mbeumo

Isak equalizes for Newcastle against Chelsea Newcastle get back on level terms thanks to Alexander Isak's second goal of the season to make it 1-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Andy Edwards’ 2024-25 Premier League Best XI

Matz Sels

Daniel Muñoz, William Saliba, Virgil van Dijk, Antonee Robinson

Ryan Gravenberch, Bruno Guimaraes, Youri Tielemans

Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo smashes Brentford in front of Palace The Bees are buzzing thanks to Bryan Mbeumo's left-footed curler into the bottom corner of the net to put Brentford 1-0 ahead of Crystal Palace at the Gtech.

Joe Prince-Wright’s 2024-25 Premier League Best XI

Matz Sels

William Saliba, Virgil van Dijk, Murillo

Daniel Munoz, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Milos Kerkez

Mohamed Salah, Matheus Cunha

Alexander Isak