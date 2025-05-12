 Skip navigation
MLB: New York Yankees at Athletics
Yankees at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Marlins at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians
Cardinals at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12

Dart ready to earn opportunity to start
Dart ready to earn opportunity to start
Sanders: My job is to 'prove myself right'
Sanders: My job is to ‘prove myself right’
Eagles will kick off 2025 season vs. Cowboys
Eagles will kick off 2025 season vs. Cowboys

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: New York Yankees at Athletics
Yankees at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Marlins at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians
Cardinals at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12

nbc_pft_jaxsondartgiants_250512.jpg
Dart ready to earn opportunity to start
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250512.jpg
Sanders: My job is to ‘prove myself right’
nbc_pft_cowboyseagles_250512.jpg
Eagles will kick off 2025 season vs. Cowboys

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Goodison Park final game: Watch live, details, history, stats, records, future as Everton say goodbye

  
Published May 12, 2025 08:50 AM

Everton are saying an emotional goodbye to Goodison Park on Sunday, May 18, as they host Southampton in their final home game of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

David Moyes’ side will miss their comfy, intimidating home but they are moving into a wonderful new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2025-26 season, with the 52,888 capacity venue truly a work of art.

But as we focus on Goodison Park one final time, here’s everything you need to know about the farewell.

Plus, a look back at some of the incredible history, stats and records from the famous old ground and what will happen to it in the future.

How to watch the final game at Goodison Park live — Watch Everton vs Southampton live, stream link, TV channel, start time

Kick off time: 7am ET Sunday (May 18)
Venue: Goodison Park — Liverpool
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Stream live on NBC.com

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Fans of Everton display banners in support of their team prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Details for Goodison Park farewell

There are several special events planned before, during and after Everton vs Southampton, with the club releasing the following details:

  • The route for the Everton team bus will be shared and fans will line the streets around Goodison Park for one final time as they club want them to “create a vibrant, passionate atmosphere as the players arrive at the stadium.”
  • Fans attending the game are invited to get food and drink in the concourses when it is finished, then retake their seats for a special event on the pitch to celebrate Goodison.
  • After the game there will be a “special on-pitch celebration” including current and former players, live musical performances, and much more. The ceremony, called ‘End of an Era’, will last for approximately one hour.
Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 5: Aerial view of Goodison Park during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on April 5, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Copa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Goodison Park history, stats and records

Goodison Park was opened on August 24, 1982. That is 133 years ago.

Everton have been the only team to call the stadium home, as they moved to Goodison Park from Anfield. Yes Anfield, the current home of Liverpool Football Club. Everton played at Anfield from 1884 until 1892 but have been at Goodison ever since.

Goodison Park has hosted more top-flight games than any other stadium in England.

The record attendance at Goodison Park is 78,299 for a game against Liverpool on September 18, 1948.

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Young Everton supporters set of flares as they welcome the team bus prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Getty Images

What will happen to Goodison Park?

The initial plan was for the stadium to be demolished and Everton’s new ownership group, the Friedkin Group, have said the site will be “preserved for community use” and that will still be the case.

But several reports say a ‘feasibility study’ will be carried out by the Freidkin Group to see if the site where Goodison Park currently sits can be used for their women’s team in the future. Per this report from the BBC, that would mean Goodison Park’s capacity being reduced and over changes made, but it will still remain as a football stadium.

So, even though Everton’s men’s first team will no longer call Goodison Park home the stadium could still remain as the site of home matches for the women’s team for many years to come.