FA Cup fourth round draw: Schedule, how to watch, ball numbers as Man City, Macclesfield learn next foes
Who will be next up in the FA Cup for Macclesfield after the sixth-tier side dusted off holders Crystal Palace to guarantee a new winner of the tournament this season?
The FA Cup’s fourth round draw is headed your way Monday, when 32 teams will learn the next step on their hopeful path to Wembley Stadium.
We already know there will be several competitors from below the Premier League and Championship, but big boys Manchester City and Newcastle United have also sealed their places in the draw.
When is the FA Cup fourth round?
The FA Cup fourth round will be staged around the weekend of February 14-15, with games likely for Friday the 13th and Monday the 16th as well.
How to watch FA Cup fourth round draw: Date, time
When: 1:30pm ET Monday (January 12)
Stream: YouTube.com
FA Cup fourth round draw: Qualified teams
So far, the following teams have won their third-round ties:
Premier League: Wolves, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Fulham, Brentford, Sunderland, Burnley, Aston Villa
Championship: Southampton, Wrexham, Oxford United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, Bristol City, Birmingham City
League One: Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion
League Two: Grimsby Town
National League: None
National League North: Macclesfield
FA Cup fourth round draw: Ball numbers
- Wolves
- Southampton
- Aston Villa
- Port Vale
- Wigan Athletic
- Ipswich Town
- Wrexham
- Charlton Athletic or Chelsea
- Manchester City
- West Ham United or Queens Park Rangers
- Brentford
- Fulham
- Sunderland
- Liverpool or Barnsley
- Burnley
- Norwich City or Walsall
- Portsmouth or Arsenal
- Derby County or Leeds United
- Swansea City or West Bromwich Albion
- Salford City or Swindon Town
- Burton Albion
- Grimsby Town
- Hull City or Blackburn Rovers
- Newcastle United
- Oxford United
- Leicester City
- Birmingham City
- Bristol City
- Stoke City
- Macclesfield
- Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion
- Sheffield United or Mansfield Town