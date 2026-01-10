FA Cup fourth round draw: Schedule, how to watch, ball numbers as Man City, Macclesfield learn next foes

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Indiana
Jamarques Lawrence scores 27 to help No. 10 Nebraska overcome 16-point deficit to beat Indiana 83-77
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Florida
Boogie Fland delivers his best game at Florida and leads the way against No. 21 Tennessee, 91-67
team_changes_260109.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 450 qualification: Eli Tomac sets fastest time early
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Aaryn_MPX.jpg
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Indiana
Jamarques Lawrence scores 27 to help No. 10 Nebraska overcome 16-point deficit to beat Indiana 83-77
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Florida
Boogie Fland delivers his best game at Florida and leads the way against No. 21 Tennessee, 91-67
team_changes_260109.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 450 qualification: Eli Tomac sets fastest time early
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Aaryn_MPX.jpg
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

FA Cup fourth round draw: Schedule, how to watch, ball numbers as Man City, Macclesfield learn next foes

  
Published January 10, 2026 02:40 PM

Who will be next up in the FA Cup for Macclesfield after the sixth-tier side dusted off holders Crystal Palace to guarantee a new winner of the tournament this season?

MORE — FA Cup scores, schedule | Macclesfield stun Crystal Palace

The FA Cup’s fourth round draw is headed your way Monday, when 32 teams will learn the next step on their hopeful path to Wembley Stadium.

We already know there will be several competitors from below the Premier League and Championship, but big boys Manchester City and Newcastle United have also sealed their places in the draw.

When is the FA Cup fourth round?

The FA Cup fourth round will be staged around the weekend of February 14-15, with games likely for Friday the 13th and Monday the 16th as well.

How to watch FA Cup fourth round draw: Date, time

When: 1:30pm ET Monday (January 12)
Stream: YouTube.com

FA Cup fourth round draw: Qualified teams

So far, the following teams have won their third-round ties:

Premier League: Wolves, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Fulham, Brentford, Sunderland, Burnley, Aston Villa
Championship: Southampton, Wrexham, Oxford United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, Bristol City, Birmingham City
League One: Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion
League Two: Grimsby Town
National League: None
National League North: Macclesfield

FA Cup fourth round draw: Ball numbers

  1. Wolves
  2. Southampton
  3. Aston Villa
  4. Port Vale
  5. Wigan Athletic
  6. Ipswich Town
  7. Wrexham
  8. Charlton Athletic or Chelsea
  9. Manchester City
  10. West Ham United or Queens Park Rangers
  11. Brentford
  12. Fulham
  13. Sunderland
  14. Liverpool or Barnsley
  15. Burnley
  16. Norwich City or Walsall
  17. Portsmouth or Arsenal
  18. Derby County or Leeds United
  19. Swansea City or West Bromwich Albion
  20. Salford City or Swindon Town
  21. Burton Albion
  22. Grimsby Town
  23. Hull City or Blackburn Rovers
  24. Newcastle United
  25. Oxford United
  26. Leicester City
  27. Birmingham City
  28. Bristol City
  29. Stoke City
  30. Macclesfield
  31. Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion
  32. Sheffield United or Mansfield Town