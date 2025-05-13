List of Premier League stadiums: Every club’s current and former ground from the PL era

With the final first-team men’s game set to be played at Everton’s famed Goodison Park on Saturday (7:30 am ET, with ceremony to follow afterwards — WATCH HERE), the Toffees will move into the Premier League’s newest stadium when the 2026-26 season begins in August.

The new ground, located roughly two miles from Goodison at the Bramley-Moore Dock (MORE), will seat 52,888 and see Everton leave 133 years of history behind to begin a new chapter. In England, stadiums themselves are just as much a character in the story of the sport as the players and fans are.

It’s not just Goodison, or Anfield, or Old Trafford, or Stamford Bridge, but every ground up and down the country that has a history chock-full of memories and moments — some good, some not so much.

In total, 61 different stadiums, including Wembley Stadium, have played home to Premier League clubs since the league was formed in 1992. Eight current Premier League clubs have moved into new grounds during the PL era (though not necessarily all while in the PL), and that number will rise to nine when Everton move across Merseyside this summer. The rest were all built before 1925.

When did each current Premier League stadium open, and what is the capacity?

Arsenal — Emirates Stadium, since 2006 (60,704 capacity)

Aston Villa — Villa Park, since 1897 (42,918 capacity)

Brentford — Gtech Community Stadium, since 2020 (17,250 capacity)

Bournemouth — Vitality Stadium, since 1910 (11,307 capacity)

Brighton — Amex Stadium, since 2011 (31,876 capacity)

Chelsea — Stamford Bridge, since 1877 (40,173 capacity)

Crystal Palace — Selhurst Park, since 1924 (25,194 capacity)

Everton — Goodison Park, since 1892 (39,414 capacity)

Fulham — Craven Cottage, since 1896 (24,500 capacity)

Ipswich Town — Portman Road, since 1884 (29,813 capacity)

Leicester — King Power Stadium, since 2002 (32,259 capacity)

Liverpool — Anfield, since 1884 (61,276 capacity)

Manchester City — Etihad Stadium, since 2003 (35,150 capacity)

Manchester United — Old Trafford, since 1910 (74,197 capacity)

Newcastle — St. James’ Park, since 1880 (52,258 capacity)

Nottingham Forest — City Ground, since 1898 (30,404 capacity)

Southampton — St. Mary’s Stadium, since 2001 (32,384 capacity)

Tottenham Hotspur — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, since 2019 (62,850 capacity)

West Ham — London Stadium, since 2016 (62,500 capacity)

Wolves — Molineux Stadium, since 1889 (31,750 capacity)

History of other Premier League stadiums

*Arsenal — Highbury, 1913-2006 (38,419 capacity)

Barnsley — Oakwell, 1887-current (23,009 capacity)

Birmingham City — St. Andrew’s, 1906-current (30,079 capacity)

Blackburn Rovers — Ewood Park, 1890-current (31,367 capacity)

Blackpool — Bloomfield Road, 1899-current (16,220 capacity)

Bolton — Burnden Park, 1895-1997 (22,616 capacity)

Bolton — Toughsheet Community Stadium, 1997-current (28,723 capacity)

Bradford City — Valley Parade, 1886-current (25,136 capacity)

*Burnley — Turf Moor, 1883-current (21,744 capacity)

Cardiff City — Cardiff City Stadium, 2009-current (33,280 capacity)

Charlton Athletic — The Valley, 1919-current (27,111 capacity)

Coventry City — Highfield Road, 1899-2005 (23,489 capacity)

Wimbledon — Selhurst Park, 1991-2003 (25,194 capacity)

Derby County — Baseball Ground, 1892-1997 (18,300 capacity)

Derby County — Pride Park, 1997-current (33,597 capacity)

Huddersfield Town — John Smith’s Stadium, 1994-current (24,500 capacity)

Hull City — MKM Stadium, 2002-current (25,400 capacity)

*Leeds United — Elland Road, 1897-current (37,608 capacity)

*Leicester — Fibert Street, 1891-2002 (22,000 capacity)

Luton Town — Kenilworth Road, 1905-current (10,265 capacity)

*Manchester City — Maine Road, 1923-2003 (35,150 capacity)

Middlesbrough — Ayresome Park, 1903-1995 (26.667 capacity)

Middlesbrough — Riverside Stadium, 1995-current (33,746 capacity)

Norwich City — Carrow Road, 1935-current (27,359 capacity)

Oldham Athletic — Boundary Park, 1904-current (13,559 capacity)

Portsmouth — Fratton Park, 1898-current (20,978 capacity)

QPR — Loftus Road, 1904-current (18,439 capacity)

Reading — Madejski Stadium, 1998-current (24,161 capacity)

Sheffield United — Bramall Lane, 1855-current (32,050 capacity)

Sheffield Wednesday — Hillsborough Stadium, 1899-current (39,812 capacity)

*Southampton — The Dell, 1898-2001 (15,200 capacity)

Stoke City — bet365 Stadium, 1997-current (30,089 capacity)

Sunderland — Roker Park, 1898-1997 (22,500 capacity)

Sunderland — Stadium of Light, 1997-current (48,707 capacity)

Swansea City — Swansea.com Stadium, 2005-current (20,937 capacity)

Swindon Town — County Ground, 1895-current (14,700 capacity)

*Tottenham Hotspur — White Hart Lane, 1899-2017 (36,284 capacity)

Watford — Vicarage Road, 1922-current (22,200 capacity)

West Brom — The Hawthorns, 1900-current (26,445 capacity)

*West Ham — Upton Park, 1904-2016 (35,345 capacity)

Wigan Athletic — DW Stadium, 1999-current (25,138 capacity)