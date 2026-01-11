 Skip navigation
Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli hat trick leads Gunners to fourth round

  
Published January 11, 2026 10:26 AM

Gabriel Martinelli scored a hat trick as Arsenal’s lively front line was too much for Portsmouth in a 4-1 comeback win at Fratton Park in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Colby Bishop gave Pompey a third-minute lead but Eberechi Eze inspired an own goal to make it level in the eighth minute and Martinelli took it from there.

MORE FA Cup 3rd round schedule & results

Noni Madueke had two assists off corner kicks, as Martinelli took the “Gabriel corner kick header” role from Gabriel Magalhaes for two set-piece goals and deposited a slick pass from Gabriel Jesus for his second goal.

Arsenal also aw the return of Kai Havertz in the 69th minute and substitute Marli Salmon became their youngest ever FA Cup participant when the 16-year-old center back entered for Magalhaes in the 76th minute.

More to come...

Portsmouth vs Arsenal live score: 1-4

Colby Bishop 3', Andre Dozzell o.g. 8', Gabriel Martinelli 25', 51', 72'

How to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday
Venue: Fratton Park
Streaming: ESPN+

Portsmouth vs Arsenal live updates — by Nick Mendola

Gabriel Martinelli hat trick (video) — Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal

His hat trick is complete, and Madueke hilariously polishes the boot of the man who has scored two of his three goals off set-piece headers.

Gabriel Martinelli goal (video) — Portsmouth 1-3 Arsenal

Gabriel to Gabriel action put this to bed,

Gabriel Martinelli goal — Portsmouth 1-2 Arsenal

Noni Madueke’s corner kick is headed in by noted big man — just kidding of course Gabriel Martinelli.

All Gabriels can score off corner kick headers in Mikel Arteta’s world.

Andre Dozzell own goal — Portsmouth 1-1 Arsenal

Eberechi Eze swings in a ball that hits multiple players, the last being Pompey midfield Andre Dozzell, before heading over the line for an o.g.

Colby Bishop goal — Portsmouth 1-0 Arsenal

Kepa Arrizabalaga has to be on his toes early, and he makes a parry on

Portsmouth lineup

Bursik, Swanson, Shaughnessy, Poole, Devlin, Le Roux, Dozzell, Blair, Chaplin, Segecic, Bishop

Arsenal lineup

Arrizabalaga, White, Norgaard, Magalhaes, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Merino, Nwaneri, Madueke, Marinelli, Jesus

Portsmouth vs Arsenal preview — by Andy Edwards

Premier League leaders Arsenal begin their quest for another trophy on Sunday, when they head down to the south coast to take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the third round of the FA Cup.

Portsmouth currently sit 21st in the Championship, one place and one point above the relegation zone with a game (or two) in hand on the sides around them. Pompey finished 16th last season, their first campaign back in the second division since being relegated in 2012 (relegated again the next season; spent four seasons in League Two; followed by seven in League One).

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Riccardo Calafiori (undisclosed), Max Dowman (ankle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle - MORE)

Portsmouth team news, focus

OUT: Callum Lang (hamstring), Colby Bishop (ankle), Connor Ogilvie (knee), Florian Bianchini (knee), Josh Knight (back), Josh Murphy (hamstring), Mark Kosznovszky (knee), Marlon Pack (hamstring), Thomas Waddingham (hip)

Portsmouth vs Arsenal prediction

Even with heavy rotation, Arsenal’s “backups” would be expected to make a deep cup run. Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal.