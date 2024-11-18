2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw: Date, schedule, format, teams
We know most of the teams and where the games will be played, but there’s a few things we need the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw to provide: when the matchups will happen and who will be playing who.
This is going to be an incredible tournament across the USA and a great warm-up for the 2026 World Cup, with so many huge teams and players involved.
Below is everything you need to know about the draw to decide who will play who and when, with some incredible spectacles lined up for the summer.
What are the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup dates?
The tournament starts on Sunday, June 15 and run until the final on Sunday, July 13, which will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
When is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw?
The draw will be held in Miami on Thursday, 5 December 2024.
What time is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw announced?
The Club World Cup draw will take place at 1pm ET.
How can I watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw?
The draw will be streamed via FIFA.com.
How many teams will be in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?
32 teams will qualify for the tournament, with 31 of the 32 confirmed. The full list of qualified teams can be found below:
Asia (4 teams): Al-Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain, Ulsan HD
Africa (4 teams): Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns
North and Central America (4 teams): Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Leon, Pachuca,
South America (6 teams): Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, River Plate, Boca Juniors, final spot TBD
Oceania (1 team): Auckland City
Europe (12 teams): Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg
USA, as host nation (1 team): Inter Miami
What is the format, schedule for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?
The 32 teams who have qualified will be divided into eight groups of four. The winners and runners up of each group will make it to the last 16, while the teams who finish third and fourth will be eliminated.
Below is the schedule for the knockout rounds.
Last 16 schedule
Winner Group A vs Runner up Group B - Match 49
Winner Group B vs Runner up Group A - Match 51
Winner Group C vs Runner up Group D - Match 50
Winner Group D vs Runner up Group C - Match 52
Winner Group E vs Runner up Group F - Match 53
Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E - Match 55
Winner Group G vs Runner up Group H - Match 54
Winner Group H vs Runner up Group G - Match 56
Quarterfinal schedule
Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50 - Match 57
Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 54 - Match 58
Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52 - Match 59
Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56 - Match 60
Semifinal
Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58 - Match 61
Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60 - Match 62
Final
Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62 - Match 63