2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw: Date, schedule, format, teams

We know most of the teams and where the games will be played, but there’s a few things we need the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw to provide: when the matchups will happen and who will be playing who.

This is going to be an incredible tournament across the USA and a great warm-up for the 2026 World Cup, with so many huge teams and players involved.

Below is everything you need to know about the draw to decide who will play who and when, with some incredible spectacles lined up for the summer.

What are the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup dates?

The tournament starts on Sunday, June 15 and run until the final on Sunday, July 13, which will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

When is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw?

The draw will be held in Miami on Thursday, 5 December 2024.

What time is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw announced?

The Club World Cup draw will take place at 1pm ET.

How can I watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw?

The draw will be streamed via FIFA.com.

How many teams will be in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

32 teams will qualify for the tournament, with 31 of the 32 confirmed. The full list of qualified teams can be found below:

Asia (4 teams): Al-Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain, Ulsan HD

Africa (4 teams): Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns

North and Central America (4 teams): Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Leon, Pachuca,

South America (6 teams): Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, River Plate, Boca Juniors, final spot TBD

Oceania (1 team): Auckland City

Europe (12 teams): Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg

USA, as host nation (1 team): Inter Miami

What is the format, schedule for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

The 32 teams who have qualified will be divided into eight groups of four. The winners and runners up of each group will make it to the last 16, while the teams who finish third and fourth will be eliminated.

Below is the schedule for the knockout rounds.

Last 16 schedule

Winner Group A vs Runner up Group B - Match 49

Winner Group B vs Runner up Group A - Match 51

Winner Group C vs Runner up Group D - Match 50

Winner Group D vs Runner up Group C - Match 52

Winner Group E vs Runner up Group F - Match 53

Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E - Match 55

Winner Group G vs Runner up Group H - Match 54

Winner Group H vs Runner up Group G - Match 56

Quarterfinal schedule

Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50 - Match 57

Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 54 - Match 58

Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52 - Match 59

Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56 - Match 60

Semifinal

Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58 - Match 61

Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60 - Match 62

Final

Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62 - Match 63