Podcast: Recapping NCAA women’s regionals, criticizing transfer portal

  
Published May 9, 2025 10:09 AM

Burko and Brentley recap each of the six NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals that concluded earlier this week. They talk about who advanced, who didn’t and which teams were perhaps motivated by their pre-tournament picks. Also, there is plenty of criticism of the transfer portal, which hit one particular team hard right before regionals – and yet, said team still found a way to qualify for its first NCAA Championship.