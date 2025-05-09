How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Either Newcastle United or Chelsea could go a long way toward securing UEFA Champions League football with a win at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

The host Magpies are in fourth place, ahead of the visitors on tiebreakers as both teams have 63 points and a plus-21 goal differential.

WATCH — Newcastle v Chelsea

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are coming off a loss at Brighton that dropped them a spot on the table, their wiggle room shirnking to two points above sixth-place Nottingham Forest and seventh-place Aston Villa.

Chelsea just won their Conference League semifinal second leg on Thursday but were heavily-rotated with an eye toward this crucial ‘six-pointer’ in the race for one of five Champions League places via the Premier League table.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7am ET Sunday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Newcastle team news, focus

The Magpies’ fantastic midfield trio is down a leg as Joelinton is out for the season, and that’s asking a lot of either Joe Willock or Sean Longstaff along with healthy Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes. But Newcastle love playing at home and have a healthy Alexander Isak plus two of three wingers in Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, and Jacob Murphy.

OUT: Joelinton (knee), Matt Targett (hamstring), Lewis Hall (foot - out for season), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (thigh), Kieran Trippier (thigh)

Chelsea team news, focus

Chelsea are unbeaten in six Premier League matches including three-straight wins. The last was a 3-1 win over Liverpool, and Enzo Maresca’s men are looking ready for the final matches of this run-in. None of them are easy, but this trip to Newcastle is likely the most difficult. Manchester United is next, and points at St. James’ Park could take some stress out of a Week 38 visit to fellow top-five hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (undisclosed), Aaron Anselmino (thigh), Wesley Fofana (thigh - out for season), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (hamstring - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Guiu (thigh)

Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction

This really should be a beauty. Newcastle usually have the edge in midfield but Joelinton’s injury tips the scale to fantastic Enzo Fernandez and friends. That said, it doesn’t make for a blowout — more a level playing field. Newcastle 1-1 Chelsea.