How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

A bottom-third scrap on the Premier League table sees Manchester United returning from its glorious Europa League run to meet West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils have raced through the UEL to find the precipice of the Champions League and a final with Tottenham Hotspur in Spain, but the Premier League remains a slog and Ruben Amorim’s men have not fared well in games following midweek in Europe.

WATCH — Manchester United v West Ham

Graham Potter will hope that stays the case, as West Ham could really use some bright days, now winless in eight-consecutive Premier League matches.

The Irons are back in 17th place, two points behind 15th-place United heading into the weekend. A win could send them as a high as 14th, and it’s rarely a bad sign for an opposing manager to secure a win at Old Trafford (yes, even in this down period).

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs West Ham United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:15am ET Sunday

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Matthijs de Ligt (knee), Diogo Dalot (calf), Joshua Zirkzee (thigh - MORE), Ayden Heaven (leg - MORE), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Toby Collyer (leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (knock)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Michail Antonio (MORE), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction

The Red Devils will have good vibes in tow but heavy legs as the Mancunian depth is as poor as ever ahead of this one. Fortunately for Man Utd, West Ham have just one away Premier League win in 2025. Let’s see who’s up for this match in Manchester. Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United.