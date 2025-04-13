Joshua Zirkzee injury — Manchester United forward suffers apparent hamstring pull

Joshua Zirkzee’s reward for a lung-busting, defense-shredding dribble was an exit from Manchester United’s visit to Newcastle United on Sunday at St. James’ Park.

Zirkzee weaved his way across the Newcastle third in the 53rd minute, but pulled up while still with the ball in what looked an awful lot like your standard hamstring pull.

The 23-year-old Dutchman is a long Premier League goalless run but scored against Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16 and added another on Thursday in the UEL quarterfinal first leg versus Lyon.

The injury could leave United short against Lyon for the second leg, and the fixture list read Wolves, Bournemouth, and Brentford after that.

We’ll provide any update as soon as it’s issued from Man United or boss Ruben Amorim.