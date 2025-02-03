Lisandro Martinez injury — Manchester United defender stretchered off in tears vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United center back Lisandro Martinez was stretchered off the Old Trafford pitch in tears after suffering a worrying injury against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The distressed 27-year-old defender has been one of United’s most regular contributors this year, as only four other players have played more Premier League minutes prior to Sunday’s kickoff.

[ MORE: Man United vs Crystal Palace recap ]

Ruben Amorim did not seem optimistic.

“I think it is a serious situation,” Amorim said. “A bad situation for us and especially for Licha. I think we are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation. It’s really hard on us, he’s not just a great player but a strong character in the dressing room. Especially in this moment, it’s hard for us.

“Now it is time for all of us to help Licha. He felt it and, when you are a player, you know when it is serious. Let’s hope for better days for him. We are here, like I say, to help him in this difficult moment.”

Our hearts break for you, Licha 💔



We'll be with you during your recovery and know you'll be back stronger.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/1DjF5QtwgZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2025

Lisandro Martinez injury status

Martinez was in a challenge with Jean-Philippe Mateta when his knee seemed to bend in an awkward direction. He immediately hit the grass and called for medical attention.

There were several minutes treatment on the pitch and it wasn’t long into that care that a stretcher was requested by the trainers. Martinez was replaced by Matthijs de Ligt in the match, trailing 1-0 with around 10 minutes to play.

Fans encouraged the 26-times capped Argentine as he was carried down the touch line and into the tunnel.

Amorim’s words do not bring a lot of hope, and will ask more for Maguire, De Ligt, Leny Yoro, and perhaps even Victor Lindelof.