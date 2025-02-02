Manchester United 0-2 Crystal Palace: Mateta’s Eagles leapfrog Red Devils

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a pair of second-half goals to lead Crystal Palace to a 2-0 win over wasteful Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim’s men started brightly but couldn’t solve Palace in the first half before the introduction of Eberechi Eze at the hour mark helped the Eagles take hold of the game.

Palace pass United with the win, going 12th with 30 points. The Red Devils remain on 29.

Amorim’s attack adds emphasis to Deadline Day

Never overreact to just one game, sure, but if Manchester United had any doubt about their season’s hopes then Sunday’s showing should spur them over the line on Monday before the transfer window door does its proverbial slamming shut. Ruben Amorim’s attack demands two creative central midfielder types and a clinical finisher. He has one of the former in Bruno Fernandes — maybe two if Mason Mount is healthy — and so far no good in terms of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, or Sunday’s false nine Kobbie Mainoo as an elite finisher. Maybe Amad Diallo could move inside as Amorim adds proper wingbacks, but — and we know this sounds dire and hyperbolic — United’s season might be fit for the trash heap if he doesn’t provide Amorim with an elite attacker by Monday.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace player ratings

What’s next?

Man United host Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round at 3pm ET Friday, then visit Tottenham at 11:30am Feb. 16 (Sunday).

Palace are off to Doncaster Rovers for a Monday, Feb. 10 tie in the FA Cup fourth round. They return to the Premier League with a 12:30pm Feb. 15 (Saturday) visit from Everton.

More to come...

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace final score: 0-2

Jean-Philippe Mateta 64', 89'

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live updates — By Nick Mendola

Full time — Manchester United 0-2 Crystal Palace

Jean-Philippe Mateta goal — Man United 0-2 Crystal Palace (89th minute)

It happens that fast.

Ismaila Sarr plays Daniel Munoz’s run into the Palace final third, and Maguire is caught trying to keep Munoz offside.

He’s not catching Munoz, nor finding Mateta as the former feeds the latter for a coffin nail.

Mateta's brace gives Palace 2-0 lead v. Man United Crystal Palace are in control at Old Trafford as Jean-Philippe Mateta taps in his side's second goal of the match to make it 2-0 over Manchester United.

Scary injury to Lisandro Martinez

Matthijs de Ligt is quickly readied as Lisandro Martinez’s knee bent awkwardly and the Argentine immediately called for trainers.

He was in tears while stretchered off the pitch. More on the injury, here.

Manchester United subs

It’s the 70th minute and Ruben Amorim is bringing on two big forwards.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are in for Kobbie Mainoo and Noussair Mazraoui.

Jean-Philippe Mateta goal! Man United 0-1 Crystal Palace (64th minute)

Eze sails a free kick to the back post and Lacroix turns a header over a flying Onana and off the cross bar.

Maguire is watching the ball and can’t react as fast as a sliding Mateta, who snaps it into the upper part of the goal.

Mateta stuns Man United to give Palace the lead Harry Maguire is caught ball-watching as Jean-Philippe Mateta pounces on the rebound off the bar to give Crystal Palace a 1-0 lead over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Enter Eze

Eberechi Eze is fit for a half-hour, and he’ll take Daichi Kamada’s place in this scoreless match.

More United, more Henderson

Bruno Fernandes forces a good save out of ex-United man Dean Henderson, and the Red Devils now have a free kick following a nasty foul from Will Hughes.

It’s knocked down by Maguire for a sliding half-volley from Manuel Ugarte. Another good save by Henderson!

Halftime — Man United 0-0 Crystal Palace

Either team could be in the lead here, but it’ll be of note to United fans that their team actually looks fast and dangerous in the press and up top.

There’s a 10-7 shots advantage to the Red Devils, who have 67% possession but trail in xG by 1.22-0.76.

Anyone’s game, and we’ve yet to see Eberechi Eze or Romain Esse.

Nearly 1-nil to Palace!

Jefferson Lerma chips Jean-Philippe Mateta into the 18 and Kobbie Mainoo won’t catch him.

Mateta chips Andre Onana, or does he? The keeper gets just a bit of the ball and it misses the far post.

Onana hasn’t had a lot to do, but he’s made two key interventions when called upon this Sunday morning.

Jeremy Dorgu official, if you missed it

Manchester United trotted out new signings Jeremy Dorgu and Ayden Heaven before the game.

Here’s a bit more on former Lecce left back Dorgu, who is Amorim’s first big money signing of his tenure.

Still scoreless here after 37 minutes.

Onana save!

Just like that, Palace go the other way and Maxence Lacroix fizzes a shot through traffic that Andre Onana does well to get down and to his right to parry away.

0-0, 18'.

Red Devils buzzing

Palace have had a moment or two but this has mostly been a lively watch with real danger coming from Manchester United.

Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez forced saved or corners, and the hosts in red are in control in the Palace third.

Manchester United

Onana, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Yoro, Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Fernandes, Diallo, Garnacho

Crystal Palace

Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Lerma, Sarr, Mateta, Kamada

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace preview — By Andy Edwards

According to a report from the Guardian, Amorim’s relationship with Rashford “has broken down to the extent that [Amorim] only speaks to the player when addressing the squad generally.” This has been going on for the entirety of the January transfer window, and it seems like Rashford will now finally be leading United heading to Aston Villa on loan. Over the last month Manchester United (12th - 29 points) have somewhat quietly stabilized themselves during that time — 2W-1D-1L in the Premier League in the month of January — after bottoming out with five defeats in a six-game slide in December.

Crystal Palace (13th - 27 points), meanwhile, have been cruising right along without much care in the world… until last weekend’s defeat to Brentford snapped their five-game unbeaten run and the Eagles fell below United in the Premier League table heading into this weekend’s meeting. It was the first time Palace had conceded multiple goals in a PL game since Dec. 21 (7 games - coincidentally, their last defeat) and the first time Jean-Philippe Mateta didn’t score in four games.

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Jonny Evans (muscular)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Adam Wharton (groin), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Joel Ward (calf), Matheus Franca (groin)

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction

Oliver Glasner will like his team’s chances to get back on track against Man United’s shaky defense, and don’t be surprised if it’s Mateta who’s among the goals. Manchester United 1-2 Crystal Palace.