Aston Villa reportedly close to signing Marcus Rashford — A good move for everyone?

  
Published February 2, 2025 05:28 AM

Various reports say that Aston Villa are about to sign Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.

A report from Fabrizio Romano says the deal is basically done, with the only details to be sorted out is the buy option Villa will have.

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Villa had reached out about a possible loan deal for Rashford. While the BBC claimed earlier on Saturday that Villa are “closing in” on signing Rashford before the deadline on Monday at 6pm ET with talks said to be advanced.

Rashford, 27, hasn’t played for United since early December as he was dropped from their squad for the Manchester derby on December 15 and hasn’t played a single second since.

Is this a good move for Rashford, Aston Villa?

Ruben Amorim has been open with his criticism of Rashford’s training and his time at United seems to be over. But nobody has come in with an offer worth United’s time so far and time is running out.

From Barcelona to Juventus and AC Milan to Borussia Dortmund, several top European teams have made enquiries about Rashford but his huge wages are a stumbling block for most clubs.

But with Villa just selling Jhon Duran to Al Nasr for $80 million, they have an open slot in attack and Rashford on loan for the rest of the season would be a sensible addition for Villa. But would Rashford want this?

It’s actually a step up for him in terms of play on the pitch with Unai Emery’s Villa pushing for Champions League qualification for next season with a top five finish, and through to the last 16 of the Champions League this season.

But will Rashford actually want to leave his boyhood club? He’s spoken previously about wanting a new challenge elsewhere following being dropped by Amorim, so there’s hunger for a move. But Aston Villa probably wasn’t in Rashford’s thinking.

Still, with Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers alongside him, Rashford would be an upgrade on Leon Bailey and even another Villa January signing Donyell Malen in the wide areas.

Rashford could do a lot worse than this and Emery may be the kind of coach he needs to bring the best out of him and he’s certainly a player who flourishes on the counter attack and Villa and Emery love to play that way.