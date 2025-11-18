Which pot could each team be in for the 2026 World Cup draw? Confirmed pots, predictions, how it works

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 12 Rankings and Streamers
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
Hero World Challenge 2025 full field: Aaron Rai replaces Justin Thomas
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NBA: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Calf Strain: Spurs’ outlook and fantasy impact

Top Clips

GettyImages-2235592448_720x405_2467031619584.jpg
Lamb, Pickens benched for opening drive
nbc_pft_cowboysteamroll_251118.jpg
Cowboys use grief from Kneeland as fuel vs Raiders
best_sneakers__908183.jpg
Debating which NBA players have best sneaker lines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 12 Rankings and Streamers
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
Hero World Challenge 2025 full field: Aaron Rai replaces Justin Thomas
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NBA: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Calf Strain: Spurs’ outlook and fantasy impact

Top Clips

GettyImages-2235592448_720x405_2467031619584.jpg
Lamb, Pickens benched for opening drive
nbc_pft_cowboysteamroll_251118.jpg
Cowboys use grief from Kneeland as fuel vs Raiders
best_sneakers__908183.jpg
Debating which NBA players have best sneaker lines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Which pot could each team be in for the 2026 World Cup draw? Confirmed pots, predictions, how it works

  
Published November 18, 2025 09:12 AM

There is still so much to figure out before the 2026 World Cup draw takes place on December 5, with qualified teams across the globe now crossing their fingers when it comes to which pot they will be placed in.

MORE2026 World Cup venues

Why is that such a big deal? Well, the higher pot you’re placed in the easier draw you get. In theory.

Below is a look at which teams already know which pot they will be in for the draw, the projected pots for the teams who have already qualified for the World Cup and predicting who the final teams to make it will be and which pot they will be placed in.

How do FIFA determine which pots teams are in for the 2026 World Cup draw?

This very helpful explainer from our own Nick Mendola goes through the details on exactly how teams are placed into each of the four pots for the 2026 World Cup draw. Basically, it’s based on FIFA’s world ranking system as to which pot each team will be placed in.

The next set of FIFA world rankings are released on November 19 in order to determine seedings for the draws for the inter-confederation and UEFA playoffs. It seems likely that FIFA will not release a new set of world rankings between November 19 and the draw for the 2026 World Cup on Friday, December 5, so those November 19 rankings will be used for the pots for the draw.

Based on the current FIFA world rankings (before November 19), below is how we predict which teams will be in each pot based on how we think the final games of qualifying and the playoffs will play out.

We are also assuming that FIFA will place the six teams who will advance to the tournament via the playoff route in Pot 4, as a decision on that has yet to be made as teams in the playoffs could be assigned to a certain pot based on their current FIFA ranking.

Which pots could each team be in for the 2026 World Cup?

Pot 1 - 12 teams total

Canada (hosts) - Confirmed
Mexico (hosts) - Confirmed
USMNT (hosts) - Confirmed
Spain — Assuming they qualify automatically
Argentina
England
France
Portugal
Netherlands
Brazil
Belgium — Assuming they qualify automatically
Germany

Pot 2 - 12 teams total

Croatia
Morocco
Colombia
Uruguay
Switzerland — Assuming they qualify automatically
Senegal
Japan
Iran
South Korea
Ecuador
Austria — Assuming they qualify automatically
Australia

Pot 3 - 12 teams total

Norway
Panama — Assuming they qualify automatically
Egypt
Algeria
Scotland — Assuming they qualify automatically
Paraguay
Ivory Coast
Tunisia
Qatar
Uzbekistan
Saudi Arabia
South Africa

Pot 4 - 12 teams total

Italy — Assuming they qualify via the UEFA playoffs
Turkiye — Assuming they qualify via the UEFAplayoffs
Ukraine — Assuming they qualify via the UEFA playoffs
Poland — Assuming they qualify via the UEFA playoffs
Costa Rica — Assuming they qualify via the inter-confederation playoffs
Iraq — Assuming they qualify via the inter-confederation playoffs
Honduras — Assuming they qualify automatically
Jordan
Jamaica — Assuming they qualify automatically
Cape Verde
Ghana
New Zealand