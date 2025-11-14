2026 World Cup draw rules: How does it work? Who is in which pot?

The 2026 World Cup draw will be held before the field is settled in full, as December 5 gives every nation its path to the World Cup Final.

The draw will be held on December 5 in Washington, DC, and 38 of the 48 berths will have been sealed by that point.

March will then determine the final 10 berths, but the nations will know their would-be groups after the draw.

For the full list of teams that have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, and for the latest qualifying standings and schedules for all six confederations, see the relevant resources.

World Cup draw pots: How they work

The 48 teams will be divided into four pots of 12, with the hosts joining FIFA"s top-nine in seeded places for the tournament.

Pot 1: Not all of the top-nine sides have qualified for the World Cup as of post time.

FIFA’s rankings in November see Spain, Argentina, France, and England as the top four teams in the world, followed by Portugal, the Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, and Italy. However, five of those teams are yet to qualify and Italy will likely require the playoff round to reach the tournament.

The hosts United States, Canada, and Mexico are guaranteed seeded spots.

Pots 2, 3, and 4: The teams are then sorted into the pots by ranking.

For example, the 2022 World Cup was a 32-team tournament. Hosts Qatar were ranked 51 but in the first group. FIFA teams 9-16 were in Pot 2, while the next pot featured teams ranked 20-34 and Pot 5 had 37-61 but playoff winners Wales (18), Costa Rica (31), and Australia (42).

World Cup draw rules: How does it work?

All 48 teams have their names printed on a slip of paper which is folded into a plastic ball numbered 1-4 to represent their pot. Selectors then mix up the balls and pick one at a time to determine who falls in which group.

The three hosts in Pot 1 have pre-determined groups. Mexico is in Group A, Canada in Group B, and the United States in Group D.

The remaining nine Pot 1 nations will be in Groups C, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, and L.

With 16 teams coming from Europe and just 12 groups, there will be four groups with multiple teams from the same confederation. No more than two UEFA teams can be in the same group, and no other nation will meet a team from its qualifying confederation during the group stage.

World Cup draw: Group of Death scenarios

Some don’t favor the term, but every draw has delivered at least one “Group of Death” — four teams without an easy out in the group.

The expanded pool may makes these groups slightly less fearsome but there will be a tough draw handed to someone especially with three host groups.

2022 saw Germany, Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica. 2018? Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, and Nigeria. Before that, there was 2014 with two brutal runs: Group D of England, Italy, Uruguay, and Costa Rica and Group G’s Germany, Portugal, Ghana, and the United States.