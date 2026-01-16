How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Aston Villa need to get big in the win column as their Premier League title hopes have stalled ahead of a Sunday visit from Everton to Villa Park.

Villa remain an impressive third on the Premier League table but such are the fine margins in a title race that a 1-1-1 run has sunk them six points off leaders Arsenal.

Everton are seeking just a second win since the middle of December, a 1W-2D-3L run sending the Toffees down to 12th place with 29 points.

That’s not far off the European places but there’s danger in missing the chance to dance if David Moyes cannot rally the Toffees into better form.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Villa

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Amadou Onana (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ross Barkley (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Evann Guessand (fitness - return from AFCON), Emiliano Martinez (calf)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Michael Keane (suspension), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Idrissa Gana Gueye (international duty - AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (international duty - AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (unspecified), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Timothy Iroegbunham (groin),

Aston Villa vs Everton prediction

Villa are heavy favorites and have had a rare full week of preparation for the Toffees, who are sincerely short-handed for this scrap. The Villans are missing some key pieces, too, but they should be able to navigate this and prepare for a Thursday trip to Fenerbahce. Aston Villa 2-1 Everton.