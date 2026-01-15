How to watch Senegal vs Morocco live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

The stage is set for an epic Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday as hosts Morocco square off with surging Senegal for the trophy.

Morocco beat Nigeria on penalty kicks in the semifinals as they aim to win their first AFCON title since 1976 and just the second in their history. Head coach Walid Regragui has done a wonderful job creating and elevating this team to new heights and there is such balance and understanding throughout this Morocco side, as they’ve conceded just one goal in this tournament. Morocco are the 11th-ranked team in the world, making them the top team in Africa and they are one win away from proving it.

But Senegal are ranked 19th in the world and the second best team in Africa, and they have been in incredible form in recent months. Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 in their semifinal thanks to a wonderful late strike from veteran star Sadio Mane. The Lions of Teranga have conceded just two goals throughout the tournament so far and have four shutouts in their six games, as their squad is full of experience and they’re looking for their second AFCON title in the last three tournaments. But suspensions will hit them hard for the final.

For live updates and highlights throughout Senegal vs Morocco, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Senegal vs Morocco live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2pm ET Sunday (January 18)

Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium — Rabat, Morocco

TV Channel, Stream: beIN Sports USA

Senegal team news, focus

Mane and Iliman Ndiaye have been stars in this tournament and Senegal’s defensive has stood strong with Edouard Mendy key in goal. But suspensions have hit Senegal hard with duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Habib Diarra both ruled out of the final due to yellow card accumulation. That is a blow, especially not having Koulibaly around. But with midfielder Idrissa Gueye protecting the back four and so many talented attacking players ready to spring counters, Senegal are so dangerous to play against and will relish the role of underdogs.

Morocco team news, focus

Morocco are unbelievable in defense with Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina and Noussair Mazraoui so solid as a back four, while goalkeeper Yassine Bono has starred time and time again in goal. Up top Brahim Diaz leads the tournament in goals and Morocco will have a huge advantage of the majority of the crowd on their side.

Senegal vs Morocco prediction

This should be a tight game with so much on the line but this are two very evenly matched teams. The suspensions for Senegal will work in Morocco’s favor and with home-field advantage on top of that, the hosts will be victorious. Just. Senegal 1-2 Morocco.