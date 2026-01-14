 Skip navigation
Nigeria vs Morocco LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published January 14, 2026 02:10 PM

A mouthwatering Africa Cup of Nations semifinal takes place on Wednesday as free-scoring Nigeria take on hosts Morocco in Rabat.

MOREAFCON schedule, bracket

For live updates and highlights throughout Nigeria vs Morocco, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Nigeria vs Morocco live updates - by Andy Edwards

Nigeria vs Morocco live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Nigeria starting lineup

Nwabili - Osayi-Samuel, Ajjayi, Bassey, Onyemechi - Onyedika, Onyeka, Iwobi - Lookman, Adams, Osimhen

Morocco starting lineup

Bounou - Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui - El Aynaoui, Saibari, El Khannouss - Diaz, Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi

How to watch Nigeria vs Morocco live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 14)
Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium — Rabat, Morocco
TV Channel, Stream: beIN Sports USA

Victor Osimhen has led Nigeria’s charge to the final four with four goals and he scored in their 2-0 quarterfinal win against Algeria. The Super Eagles have won all five of their games to get to this stage, scoring a tournament-high 14 goals in the process with so many players stepping up and contributing in attack.

Morocco have also looked imperious with the hosts beating Cameroon 2-0 in their quarterfinal and Brahim Diaz has been their star with five goals so far to lead the tournament scoring charts. The hosts have kept four clean sheets in their five games and conceded just once as their incredible fans are pushing them towards a first AFCON title since 1976, and just the second in their history.

Nigeria team news, focus

Osimhen, Akor Adams, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi have linked up supremely in attack as Nigeria are so dangerous going forward. There is a really nice balance to this Nigeria side and with Osimhen and Adams up top they can bully opponents and always look like scoring. But the big problem is that captain Wilfred Ndidi is out for this game due to suspension, so Raphael Onyedika is likely to start in his place.

Morocco team news, focus

Morocco look so solid defensively with Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina and Noussair Mazraoui extremely reliable as a back four and Bono a star in goal. Diaz has been exceptional in attack and Morocco have a really deep bench to keep their tempo high with En-Nesyri and Amrabat ready to use their experience to get them over the line.

Nigeria vs Morocco prediction

This is such a tough game to call but the hosts will probably edge it. Just. Nigeria 1-2 Morocco.