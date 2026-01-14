 Skip navigation
49ers vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game
49ers vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game
Sebastian Ofner
Sebastian Ofner loses in Australian Open qualifying after thinking he won tiebreaker
Mario Cristobal
Mario Cristobal's path back to Miami was forged by family. He has Miami on the cusp of a CFP title

nbc_roto_westconfchamp_260114.jpg
OKC remain favorites for Western Conference champs
nbc_fnia_coachingvacancies_260114.jpg
ATL, NYG, BAL boast 'most attractive' HC openings
MikeTFNIAMPX1-14.jpg
Tomlin's departure signals the 'end of an era'

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
49ers vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game
Sebastian Ofner
Sebastian Ofner loses in Australian Open qualifying after thinking he won tiebreaker
Mario Cristobal
Mario Cristobal’s path back to Miami was forged by family. He has Miami on the cusp of a CFP title

nbc_roto_westconfchamp_260114.jpg
OKC remain favorites for Western Conference champs
nbc_fnia_coachingvacancies_260114.jpg
ATL, NYG, BAL boast ‘most attractive’ HC openings
MikeTFNIAMPX1-14.jpg
Tomlin’s departure signals the ‘end of an era’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Senegal vs Egypt LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published January 14, 2026 12:24 PM

A huge Africa Cup of Nations semifinal takes place on Wednesday as Mohamed Salah’s Egypt face Sadio Mane’s Senegal in a proper blockbuster.

MOREAFCON schedule, bracket

For live updates and highlights throughout Senegal vs Egypt, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Senegal vs Egypt live updates — by Andy Edwards

Senegal vs Egypt live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

INJURY! Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly down again, will have to come off (23')

Koulibaly was booked for the second straight game a few minutes ago and was already going to miss the final or third-place game, but now he’s off for the final hour-plus after hobbling off.

Senegal lineup

Mendy, Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf, Diarra, Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Ndiaye, Mane, Jackson

Egypt lineup

El Shennawy, Ibrahim, Fatouh, Abdelmaguid, Rabia, Hany, Fathy, Attia, Ashour, Salah, Marmoush

How to watch Senegal vs Egypt live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12pm ET Wednesday (January 14)
Venue: Tangier Grand Stadium — Tangier, Morocco
TV Channel, Stream: beIN Sports USA

Senegal vs Egypt preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

A repeat of the 2021 AFCON final, where Senegal prevailed on penalty kicks, is a tasty proposition as Salah and Mane (both 33 years old) are still the stars of their respective teams.

Salah and Egypt edged past Ivory Coast 3-2 in the quarterfinals as Omar Marmoush and Salah were both on target and keep popping up in key moments for Egypt, with Salah scoring four goals so far in the tournament and chasing the Golden Boot.

Senegal edged past Mali 1-0 in their quarterfinal with Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye scoring and their stout defense has been the story of their tournament as Pape Thiaw’s team have conceded just two goals in five games.

Senegal team news, focus

Mane and Iliman Ndiaye will start out wide and Senegal’s sturdy defensive unit is led by experienced duo Kalidou Koulibaly at center back and Edouard Mendy in goal. With Idrissa Gueye mopping things up in midfield Senegal are a very tough team to break down and have serious quality on the counter attack.

Egypt team news, focus

Salah will of course be the main threat for Egypt but Marmoush stepped up in the quarterfinal with a big early goal and will be needed to stretch Senegal’s solid defense. Egypt haven’t looked great defensively and may need to embrace the chaos of an end-to-end game, and rely on the quality of Salah and Marmoush, if they’re going to reach the final.

Senegal vs Egypt prediction

This feels like it will go to extra time and it is very evenly matched. Go for Salah to turn on the style and lead Egypt to the final. Senegal 1-2 Egypt.