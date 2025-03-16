Ayden Heaven injury — Manchester United teen defender stretchered off at Leicester City

Manchester United teenage defender Ayden Heaven was stretchered off the King Power Stadium pitch following an ugly injury in a match at Leicester City on Sunday.

Heaven, 18, made a strong block on Leicester’s Patson Daka at the back post early in the second half of the two sides’ Week 29 match in the Premier League.

Heaven was immediately shown in distress just off the field, and the first trainer to get to him quickly signaled for a stretcher.

Ruben Amorim readied Toby Collyer to take the place of Heaven. who has had a busy week and half-year.

A late September birthday, Man United purchased Heaven from Arsenal in January for a fee reported to be under $3 million.

The defender left Arsenal with just 10 minutes of senior football played in an October tie against Preston North End in the League Cup but worked his way into United’s team due to performance and injuries.

Heaven made his United debut playing 30 minutes against Fulham in the FA Cup earlier this month, then his Premier League debut off the bench over 45 minutes versus Arsenal last week.

His first start arrived at midweek in United’s triumph over Real Sociedad in the Champions League, and this was his Premier League start.

We’ll share updates as soon as they arrive from the King Power Stadium.