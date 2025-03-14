How to watch Leicester vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Despite all of their recent struggles, Manchester United can extend their Premier League unbeaten run to four games with another positive result against relegation-threatened Leicester on Sunday (3 pm ET).

WATCH LIVE – Leicester vs Manchester United

Much of the narrative surrounding the Red Devils (34 points - 14th) of late has been disproportionately negative (and for good reason), but Ruben Amorim’s side can point to draws with Arsenal and Everton, two top-five form teams in the PL, and a victory over Ipswich in recent weeks as clear indicators that they have not given up on the season. Most impressive from Manchester United is the fact that they have just 12 senior players available due to a rash of injuries, and they have managed to avoid defeat in three straight PL games for just the second time all season. It will, however, be interesting to see how Amorim handles competing in the PL and Europa League in the coming weeks, as the latter is his last shot at qualifying for the UEFA Champions League (or any European competition) next season.

As for Leicester (17 points - 19th), it’s now or never if the Foxes are to defy the odds and avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship. Beloved Man United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy (150 goals in 219 appearances in just five seasons for the club) has had a miserable go in the hot seat at King Power Stadium, with a 2W-1D-12L record in 15 PL games since taking over from Steve Cooper on Dec. 3. That includes five straight defeats without a single goal scored (and 13 conceded) heading into Sunday’s showdown.

How to watch Leicester vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Sunday

Venue: King Power Stadium — Leicester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Leicester team news

OUT: Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season)

Manchester United team news

OUT: Leny Yoro (foot), Mason Mount (thigh), Jonny Evans (lower back), Luke Shaw (foot), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Altay Bayindir (undisclosed), Patrick Dorgu (suspension), Kobbie Mainoo (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (lower back)

Leicester vs Manchester United prediction

At some point, the remaining United players are going to run out of gas, or Amorim is going to show a bit of mercy and give them a break. Can Leicester make the most of it, though? Perhaps. Leicester 1-1 Manchester United.