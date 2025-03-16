Ruben Amorim will be thrilled as his Manchester United side showed no weariness or letdown after an exciting midweek in Europe, toppling Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

United beat Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday and had a quick turnaround for an away Premier League game at struggling Leicester.

But old Ruud van Nistelrooy really didn’t have the Foxes anywhere near the visitors, as Bruno Fernandes scored late after setting up goals for Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

And so Man United rally three points and are unbeaten in four-straight Premier League matches.

Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United boss speaks after Bruno Fernandes inspires 3-0 win at Leicester

“It was good. I felt a lit bit a lack of energy but they gave everything. Some players were tired, with the Ayden problem. We controlled the game. We could be better with the ball but I understand from these two weeks with a lot of games. It was the perfect way to end the week with a win for our away supporters. They are amazing.”

“The most important thing is the work that he puts into everything he does.”

“Difficult goal, different control, right foot. It’s a shame we are going to stop for national teams but we will return with confidence. It’s just one win, away, we have to continue.”

“I don’t know. It’s sad to know because we have to evaluate in the week. Also because he’s a young kid who doesn’t know how to explain. He already did that against Arsenal and against Sociead. Today was the most difficult game for him because he plays so well against Sociead. He was so focused and he played quite well so let’s hope for the best.”

“They are at the limits. We have to recover some players. We are going to use this window to rest and recover players.”

“The feeling is completely different but when we return it’s like starting from scratch.”