How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two teams whose seasons are pointed directly at finals stage a Premier League contest in North London when Crystal Palace visit Spurs on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur have reached the Europa League final versus Manchester United following a semifinal triumph over Bodo/Glimt, and now try to stay healthy and hold form while hopefully climbing out of 16th place on the PL table.

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will be using this London derby as a dress rehearsal for the following weekend’s FA Cup Final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

Oliver Glasner’s Eagles are winless in five league matches but have drawn thrice in a row after splitting points with Bournemouth, Arsenal, and Nottingham Forest. They’d love to keep winning in hopes of a top-half finish to the season — their 46 points are six shy of 10th-place heading into the weekend.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:15am ET Sunday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: James Maddison (knee), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Heung-min Son (foot)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Wharton (ankle)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace prediction

If Spurs are favorites, it’s only down to host status and their midweek work in the Europa League likely further thins their edge over the Eagles. Eberechi Eze is in electric form and Palace may secure a win if Adam Wharton is able to start. All that said, we don’t know if Wharton will go so.... Spurs 1-1 Palace.